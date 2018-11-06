Karnataka bypoll results: Counting begins in Ramanagara

JD(S) candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy was leading on Tuesday in Ramanagara, on the outskirts of Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru, against L Chandrashekhar of the BJP as the counting of votes for the assembly bypoll was underway.

Counting for the bypolls in Ramanagara, which were held last Saturday, started at 8 am.

Anitha Kumaraswamy is the chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s wife and the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate in Ramanagara. It is in this seat that the BJP faced its biggest embarrassment after its candidate L Chandrashekar, a Congress rebel, withdrew from the race just two days ahead of the polling. Chandrashekar resigned from the saffron party and rejoined the Congress, as its leaders allegedly betrayed him by not campaigning for him. (Live updates )

Chandrashekar, 49, joined the BJP on October 10 to contest in the by-poll after the Congress decided not to field its candidate against Anitha. As the seat was won by the JD(S) in May the Congress did not enter the fray, as part of its seat sharing understanding with the regional party.

Chandrashekar’s name continued to be listed on the EVM as the BJP’s candidate as the allotted time for withdrawal was past. Aparet from those two, five independents were also in the fray.

The Ramanagara constituency fell vacant after the chief minister, who had contested from two seats in May, took oath as the legislator from Channapatna. Kumaraswamy also won the Ramanagara assembly seat.

Ramanagara saw a reduced turnout at 71.88%, down from 82.98% in the assembly elections in May.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 06:54 IST