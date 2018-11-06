Karnataka bypolls: Counting starts in Shimoga

BY Raghavendra , the BJP candidate, was on Tuesday seen to be leading against JD(S)’s S Madhubangarappa in early trends in Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency, which was among the five assembly and parliamentary seats where bypolls were held last Saturday.

Counting for Shimoga bypoll started at 8 am. (Live updates)

BY Raghavendra, the son of former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, was the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate. The Janata Dal(Secular) fielded Madhu Bangarappa, the younger son of the former chief minister S Bangarappa, with the Congress’ support, and Janata Dal (United) candidate Mahima Patel, son of former chief minister JH Patel, was the third big name candidate in the constituency.

State BJP chief Yeddyurappa had vacated the Shimoga seat after he was elected to the assembly from the Shikaripura seat.

The Shimoga Lok Sabha seat has been won by members of the Yeddyurappa family in the last two elections. It is a district where Yeddyurappa enjoys considerable clout, and it is also home to the Shikaripura constituency, which has been retained in the family for three decades.

There was a low turnout in Shimoga, where 61.05% voters exercised their franchise on Saturday as against 72.36% in 2014.

