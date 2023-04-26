Home / India News / Bommai will continue as Karnataka CM, says Fadnavis

Bommai will continue as Karnataka CM, says Fadnavis

ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Vijayapur
Apr 26, 2023 11:52 PM IST

Polling for the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly is scheduled for May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will continue on the post for another term after the upcoming assembly elections, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday, even as the party is yet to make an announcement in this regard.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayapura, Devendra Fadnavis said owing to the “best” governance of Bommai, the party’s national leadership has decided to continue him also for another term. (Agencies)
Addressing a press conference in Vijayapura, Devendra Fadnavis said owing to the “best” governance of Bommai, the party’s national leadership has decided to continue him also for another term. (Agencies)

Polling for the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly is scheduled for May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayapura, Fadnavis said owing to the “best” governance of Bommai, the party’s national leadership has decided to continue him also for another term. “BJP will come out with a clear majority in the election and no doubt Bommai will lead the next government,” Fadnavis said.

He further said that Union home minister Amit Shah, about two years ago, had announced that the BJP would contest the elections in Karnataka under Bommai’s leadership and that he would continue as the chief minister.

Fadnavis exuded confidence that the people of Karnataka will continue supporting the BJP owing to the “work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Bommai government”.

A Karnataka BJP functionary, requesting anonymity, said: “Fadnavis’ opinions were honoured on many previous occasions by the party high command. Since he has spoken about continuation of Bommai for another term, it’s likely to be final.”

However, BJP’s Belagavi (Rural) district president and former legislator Sanjay Patil told HT that no one in the state leadership knew about it. He said he did not know how Fadnavis has announced the candidature of Bommai for the CM’s post.

“The party’s high command, based on the circumstances, will select the chief minister and it will be accepted by all,” said Patil, who represented Belagavi Rural constituency twice in 2008 and 2013.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis attacked the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) for branding the BJP as “40% government”, saying the opposition parties have no proof to prove their allegation. “The Bommai government has followed transparency in the administration. The ‘40% government’ allegation by the Opposition is politically motivated and baseless,” he added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out