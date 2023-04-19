Karnataka assembly polls: CM Basvaraj Bommai, Siddaramaiah file nomination papers

Karnataka chief minister Basvaraj Bommai, former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah and BJP leader BS Yediyuruppa’s son, BY Vijayendra, filed their nomination papers on Wednesday. The state will go to polls on May 10 while the counting will be done on May 13. (Basavaraj S Bommai | Twitter)

While Bommai is contesting from Shiggaon constituency, from where he has been an MLA three times since 2008, Siddaramaiah filed his nomination papers from Varuna, his hometown.

Vijayendra filed nomination from Shikaripura from where his father had won seven times since 1994.

All three leaders expressed confidence of winning the polls.

At an election rally, Bommai said there is pending work and sought people’s support for him to win again.

Also Read:BJP releases third list of 10 candidates for Karnataka polls

“I am son of Shiggaon and will remain so,” he said, while addressing a rally in his hometown which had BJP national president JP Nadda in attendance.

Yediyurappa, who had announced that he was quitting electoral politics in July 2022, said that his son will win with a margin of 50,000 votes.

“Vijayendra will win with a margin of 50,000 votes. And everyone insisted that he should contest from Shikaripura because I’m not contesting. So now he is going to get complete support from almost every community,” he said at a rally organised before filing the nomination papers.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said it was his last election.

“This is going to be my last election. I will retire from electoral politics,” he told reporters before filing nomination papers.

The nomination for Karnataka polls started on April 13 and will end on April 20.

More than 1,000 candidates have filed nominations so far.

The last date of withdrawal is April 24.

The state will go to polls on May 10 while the counting will be done on May 13.