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    Free bus passes, jobs, pvt employment exchange: CM Shivkumar's first announcement after oath-taking

    Among the announcements made after his first cabinet meeting in the state was the decision to issue free bus passes to students in non-luxury government buses.

    Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 9:55 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Hours after he took oath as the chief minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar rolled out a slew of welfare measures, with a focus on youth recruitment and students.

    DK Shivakumar greets as he takes the oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. (@DKShivakumar X)
    DK Shivakumar greets as he takes the oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. (@DKShivakumar X)

    Among the announcements made after his first cabinet meeting in the state was the decision to issue free bus passes to students in non-luxury government buses.

    In a bid to address the issue of unemployment, the Karnataka CM said his government would set up a private employment exchange where people can enrol for jobs, PTI news agency reported. “Modalities for private employment exchange will be finalised within a month,” Shivakumar stated.

    Shivakumar further said that for youth recruitment in government jobs, a calendar of events would be announced soon. He further promised decisions to address and prevent the migration of farmers, according to PTI.

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    Home/India News/Free Bus Passes, Jobs, Pvt Employment Exchange: CM Shivkumar's First Announcement After Oath-taking
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