Karnataka CM news LIVE: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation; 4-deputy CM formula floated

Gehlot has also dissolved the council of ministers headed by him with immediate effect. Siddaramaiah will continue to function as the CM until alternative arrangements are made, the notification added.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah met former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala at Jaipur airport on Thursday. According to Ashok Gehlot's Office, Siddaramaiah's flight was diverted to Jaipur instead of Delhi due to inclement weather.

Is Siddaramaiah going to the Rajya Sabha?

Siddaramaiah resigned on May 28, saying he was following the directions of the Congress leadership after days of speculation over a change in Karnataka’s top leadership. The resignation was initially handed over to officials at Raj Bhavan as Governor Gehlot was out of Bengaluru at the time.

"They have asked me to go to Rajya Sabha. I have politely told them no, saying I want to remain in state politics and I am not interested in national politics,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after his resignation.

HT reported on Tuesday that Siddaramaiah might be presented with a formula under which he steps aside in return for a Rajya Sabha seat and a possible cabinet position for his son, Yathindra, a member of the state legislative council.

Four Rajya Sabha seats, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's, are going to the polls in Karnataka in June, and the Congress is expected to win three of them.

“I have two more years as an MLA. I will serve my people. I will continue in active politics,” he said.

Siddaramaiah’s exit sees the end of his second term as Karnataka chief minister, which began after the Congress returned to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The four deputy CMs formula

According to party leaders aware of developments, a proposal to create four deputy chief minister posts was floated during the party’s leadership negotiations with the CM.

“The CM has sought multiple deputy chief minister positions for leaders aligned with him as part of a broader transition arrangement being discussed with the Congress high command. Representation and internal balance are now a major part of the negotiations,” a senior Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.