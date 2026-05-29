Karnataka CM news LIVE: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation; 4-deputy CM formula floated
Karnataka CM news LIVE: According to Congress leaders aware of developments, a proposal to create four deputy chief minister posts was floated during the party’s leadership negotiations with CM Siddaramaiah.
- 32 Sec agoKarnataka should have a Dalit CM, says BJP
- 5 Mins agoSiddaramaiah meets Rahul and Sonia Gandhi
- 16 Mins agoCPI's D Raja on Karnataka leadership change: 'Tussle resolved after Congress intervened'
- 22 Mins agoSiddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar togather call on Sonia Gandhi
- 34 Mins ago'Future CM' banner for DK Shivakumar appears near residence
- 39 Mins agoSiddaramaiah arrives at Sonia Gandhi's residence
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted the resignation of chief minister Siddaramaiah, a day after the veteran Congress leader stepped down from the post amid an ongoing leadership transition in the state. The highly anticipated resignation speech of Siddaramaiah ended on a cliffhanger with him saying that the high command will now take a call on the next chief minister — a statement that came when many thought his deputy, DK Shivakumar, is set to take over as CM....Read More
Gehlot has also dissolved the council of ministers headed by him with immediate effect. Siddaramaiah will continue to function as the CM until alternative arrangements are made, the notification added.
Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah met former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala at Jaipur airport on Thursday. According to Ashok Gehlot's Office, Siddaramaiah's flight was diverted to Jaipur instead of Delhi due to inclement weather.
Is Siddaramaiah going to the Rajya Sabha?
Siddaramaiah resigned on May 28, saying he was following the directions of the Congress leadership after days of speculation over a change in Karnataka’s top leadership. The resignation was initially handed over to officials at Raj Bhavan as Governor Gehlot was out of Bengaluru at the time.
"They have asked me to go to Rajya Sabha. I have politely told them no, saying I want to remain in state politics and I am not interested in national politics,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after his resignation.
HT reported on Tuesday that Siddaramaiah might be presented with a formula under which he steps aside in return for a Rajya Sabha seat and a possible cabinet position for his son, Yathindra, a member of the state legislative council.
Four Rajya Sabha seats, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's, are going to the polls in Karnataka in June, and the Congress is expected to win three of them.
“I have two more years as an MLA. I will serve my people. I will continue in active politics,” he said.
Siddaramaiah’s exit sees the end of his second term as Karnataka chief minister, which began after the Congress returned to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.
The four deputy CMs formula
According to party leaders aware of developments, a proposal to create four deputy chief minister posts was floated during the party’s leadership negotiations with the CM.
“The CM has sought multiple deputy chief minister positions for leaders aligned with him as part of a broader transition arrangement being discussed with the Congress high command. Representation and internal balance are now a major part of the negotiations,” a senior Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Karnataka should have a Dalit CM, says BJP
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Reacting to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stepping down, BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the Congress should appoint a Dalit chief minister.
“I can't say for their internal discussion, but there should have been a Dalit CM,” Narayanaswamy told ANI. He added that many Dalit leaders and workers could leave the Congress after the decision.
“Dalit MLAs and leaders should not compromise their self-respect. If offered any ministerial post instead of the chief ministership, they should refuse,” he said.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah meets Rahul and Sonia Gandhi
Karnataka CM news LIVE: A day after stepping down as Karnataka chief minister, Congress leader Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi at their 10 Janpath residence in Delhi on Friday. He was accompanied by his son Yathindra, PTI reported.
He is expected to seek Cabinet positions for his son and loyalists in the new Karnataka government, including the deputy chief minister’s post.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: CPI's D Raja on Karnataka leadership change: 'Tussle resolved after Congress intervened'
Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja said that the recent cabinet reshuffling in Karnataka should be "closely watched" after seeing the long leadership tussle play out between senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.
The CPI leader said that the long tussle was finally resolved after the Congress party "intervened".
Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Raja said, "The tussle between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah was going on for a long time. In rotation, this Chief Minister's post should be held by those two, but it was going on, the tussle, and the Congress party had to intervene. Finally, we are given to understand Siddaramaiah is resigning, and Shivakumar will take over. Let us see how that government is going to function in the coming days. That's what one should keep watch on: the government which is going to be headed by Mr Shivakumar."
His remarks came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stepped down from the post, submitting his resignation to the Governor's Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar togather call on Sonia Gandhi
Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday arrived to meet Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairman Sonia Gandhi in the national capital, a day after tendering his resignation from the post.
Siddaramaiah is accompanied by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala during the meeting, where discussions will be held on the formation of the next government in the state.
They are also scheduled to meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge later in the day.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: 'Future CM' banner for DK Shivakumar appears near residence
Following Siddaramaiah's resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, a banner congratulating Deputy CM DK Shivakumar as the "future Chief Minister" appeared near his residence on Friday, signalling the expected leadership transition.
The display, reportedly placed by an enthusiastic supporter, stated, "Hearty congratulations to the new, future Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar."
This comes as Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted the resignation of Siddaramaiah as the CM, a day after the latter submitted his resignation.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah arrives at Sonia Gandhi's residence
Karnataka caretaker CM Siddaramaiah has arrived at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah heads to meet Sonia Gandhi
Karnataka caretaker CM Siddaramaiah has left from the hotel and is heading to the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.