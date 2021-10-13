Karnataka CM to decide on easing curbs after consulting experts

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the decision for more relaxations in Covid-19 pandemic-induced restrictions and reopening of primary schools would be taken after consulting experts.

“Experts are assessing the situation in the districts of Karnataka bordering Kerala and Maharashtra. A meeting would be held with the covid expert committee soon after Dasara to discuss the situation and a decision on relaxing the restrictions in border districts would be taken,” Bommai said on Wednesday in Mangaluru.

The statements come at a time when Karnataka has actively relaxed restrictions across the state to kickstart economic activity around the festive period.

The state government has already relaxed restrictions to allow physical classes for students above 6th grade, 100% occupancy in cinema halls, pubs and other places since October 1. There is a demand to reopen classes for students between 1-5th grades.

“Decision will also be taken regarding reopening of primary schools,” Bommai said.

The proposal to reopen classes for young students comes even as trials of Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 2-18 years old is underway.

“Children and adolescents will be vaccinated soon. Karnataka is in the forefront of vaccination,” Bommai said.

The Covid-19 infection numbers in Karnataka appear to have stabilised, as per the government data. The Bommai-led administration continues easing restrictions after nearly two years of lockdowns. The chief minister also said that he would decide on the withdrawal of cases filed against the public for violation of any Covid-19 norms during the pandemic.