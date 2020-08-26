e-paper
Karnataka Cong accuses Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra of being 'super CM', corruption

Karnataka Cong accuses Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra of being ‘super CM’, corruption

Lakshman released what he claimed was a letter written by seven BJP MLAs themselves to the party high command saying that if things continued like this the party would lose the next elections.

Aug 26, 2020
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Congress also claimed that it has more evidence of the alleged corruption of Vijayendra and said audio-video evidence would be released in Delhi next month.
Congress also claimed that it has more evidence of the alleged corruption of Vijayendra and said audio-video evidence would be released in Delhi next month.
         

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M Lakshman on Wednesday alleged that chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s second son BY Vijayendra was acting as a ‘super CM’ of the state and had indulged in corruption running into several thousand crores. Vijayendra is currently a vice president in the Karnataka BJP unit while his elder brother Raghavendra represents the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Mysore, Lakshman said that even BJP MLAs themselves had written to the party high command complaining of the high handed ways of Vijayendra and how he was indulging in corruption by interfering in government transfers, awarding of tenders and purchases made.

Lakshman released what he claimed was a letter written by seven BJP MLAs themselves to the party high command saying that if things continued like this the party would lose the next elections.

Mentioning Vijayendra’s alleged corrupt ways, they accused him of being responsible for Yediyurappa being briefly jailed in 2011. The Congress spokesperson said, “A coterie of 31 people from Vijayendra’s close circle are controlling and running the state government. Yediyurappa is in a helpless situation and his son is the Super CM of the state.”

Congress also claimed that it has more evidence of the alleged corruption of Vijayendra and said audio-video evidence would be released in Delhi next month. Congress district president Vijay Kumar and city unit chief R Murthy were also present at the press conference.

Responding to the allegations, Vijayendra took to Twitter and denied the charges. Vijayendra wrote, “Congress is an expert in storytelling and naked lies. Targeting me in Mysore, laughable allegations have been made against me. This is nothing but allegations made due to political conspiracy and with bad intentions. I am not the one to run away showing my back to such false allegations. They will not dent my spirit.” (Translated from Kannada).

A BJP spokesperson refused to comment further saying, “Vijayendra is the vice president of the state BJP and he has already given his reaction.”

