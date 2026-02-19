Karnataka contractor killed wife, buried her in courtyard: Police

For three weeks, civil contractor Prabhu Ratnakar told police and relatives that his wife, Sarojini Prabhu, 44, went missing after stepping out to a shop at Devar Hipparagi in Karnataka’s Vijayapura. He joined the search and repeated his story before police dug up the courtyard of the couple’s house and found her body. Police said the killing followed months of tension.

Ratnakar, 46, was arrested on charges of murder, concealing his wife’s remains, and filing a missing person’s complaint to mislead investigators.

Police superintendent Lakshman Nimbaragi said investigators sensed early on that something was wrong. “Police suspicion proved true. He was hiding something and tried to mislead the investigators, who finally caught him.”

Police said the killing followed months of tension. Ratnakar had taken loans and issued cheques in his wife’s name. One cheque bounce case was registered against her. Investigators said Prabhu had been pressing him to repay what he owed, and arguments had become frequent.

On the night of January 24, Ratnakar struck Prabhu on the head with a stick as the couple argued. She bled to death. Investigators said Ratnakar then dug a pit in the compound and buried her.

On February 2, he reported her missing. He claimed she had gone out to buy groceries and never returned. He said he had searched for her and contacted relatives.

Investigating inspector Sachin Alamelkar said Ratnakar’s demeanour raised alarm. “His abnormal behaviour during interrogation had police suspect he might have murdered his wife,” he said.