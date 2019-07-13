Karnataka Crisis Live: Congress MLAs moved to Taj Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru

Karnataka Political Crisis Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered Karnataka assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar not to act on resignations by rebel MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance until July 16, even as a defiant chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said he would seek a trust vote on the floor of the House in the face of the crisis.Kumar is likely to play a key role in deciding how a political crisis caused by the resignation of 16 ruling coalition legislators will pan out.Follow live updates here: