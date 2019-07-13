Karnataka Crisis Live: Congress MLAs moved to Taj Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru

Karnataka Political Crisis Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered Karnataka assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar not to act on resignations by rebel MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance until July 16, even as a defiant chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said he would seek a trust vote on the floor of the House in the face of the crisis.

Kumar is likely to play a key role in deciding how a political crisis caused by the resignation of 16 ruling coalition legislators will pan out.

8:14 am IST Ramesh Kumar has alleged that MLAs resigned to avoid disqualification under anti-defection law Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has alleged that the legislators resigned to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law, which requires that at least two-thirds of a party must break away to be recognised as a separate group .





8:03 am IST HD Kumaraswamy has raised the issue of maintainability of the rebels’ petition under Article 32 Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has raised the issue of maintainability of the rebels’ petition under Article 32, which allows an individual to move the judiciary for protection of his fundamental rights, the court noted. In the assembly in Bengaluru, he said he was seeking a confidence motion in light of the “difficult situation” created by some MLAs.





7:52 am IST SC’s three-judge bench said speaker shouldn’t decide on resignation or disqualification A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said in their order that the speaker should not decide on the resignations or disqualification of the rebel MLAs to enable the court to assess the larger issues that the case had given rise to.





7:36 am IST 10 rebel MLAs have approached SC, seeking a direction to Ramesh Kumar to accept the resignations 10 rebel lawmakers have approached the Supreme Court, seeking a direction to Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to accept the resignations they have submitted to him. In all, 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) -- have quit since July 7, pushing the coalition government to the brink of collapse. Two independent MLAs have also withdrawn support to the government.





