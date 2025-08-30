Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Karnataka deputy CM Shivakumar calls himself a 'rock', says people may shape him

PTI |
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 11:46 pm IST

DK Shivakumar said critics often look for faults in everything he says, but politics should be guided by faith rather than mere performance.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday described himself as a “rock,” saying people may shape or use him as they wish. He also prayed to Lord Krishna that no wrong words ever slip from his tongue.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar(PTI)
Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, recently came in for sharp criticism from his party leaders for his rendition of RSS anthem inside the assembly, forcing him to tender an apology.

Speaking at an event in Sri Krishna Mutt here, he said critics often look for faults in everything he says, but politics should be guided by faith rather than mere performance.

“Some people call me a rock. If you cut a rock, it takes shape; if you worship it, it becomes culture. You can make steps, pillars, statues out of a rock. Likewise, you can use me however you want,” Shivakumar said, adding, “Whatever I speak, people look for mistakes.

So I pray to Krishna to ensure I never utter a wrong word.” Releasing a commemorative postal cover of Madhvacharya, the founder of Madhva sect, the Deputy CM underlined that religion, worship and devotion are not for display but for strengthening self-confidence.

Quoting 'Bhagavad Gita', he said faith in India had always been a unifying force, not a rigid identity.

