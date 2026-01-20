Edit Profile
    Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao, stepfather of Ranya Rao, suspended after indecent viral video

    Ramachandra Rao denied allegations and said that “this is a systematic conspiracy to tarnish my image and destroy my professional reputation".

    Updated on: Jan 20, 2026 8:33 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The Karnataka government on Monday suspended senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao after a video clip purportedly showing him engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a woman while on duty began circulating on social media.

    Karnataka govt suspends senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao after clip surfaces
    Karnataka govt suspends senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao after clip surfaces

    Chief minister Siddaramaiah said he had directed the state home department to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the clip, which allegedly shows Rao, the director general of police (DGP) of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), inside his office. The suspension came amid mounting pressure from opposition parties demanding swift action. Follow Karnataka DGP suspended live updates

    Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Siddaramaiah said he was informed about the clip only on Monday. He added that the video consisted of three clips stitched together.

    “No matter how senior the officer is, disciplinary action will be taken if there is misconduct,” the chief minister said.

    Rao claims video is AI-generated

    Ramachandra Rao has denied all allegations, claiming the clip was fabricated using artificial intelligence.

    “This is a systematic conspiracy to tarnish my image and destroy my professional reputation. I have also seen the video today. It is completely manipulated and created using AI technology,” he said.

    Speaking to reporters outside state home minister G Parameshwara’s residence on Monday, Rao claimed the video was created using footage recorded eight years ago when he was posted in Belagavi. “I am also thinking how and when it happened and who has done it. In this era anything can happen. I have no idea about it,” he said.

    Attempt to meet home minister fails

    After the controversy erupted, Rao attempted to meet Home Minister G Parameshwara, but the meeting did not take place. Speaking to news agency PTI outside the minister’s residence, he reiterated his denial.

    “I am also thinking how and when it happened and who has done it. In this era, anything can happen. I have no idea about it,” Rao said, adding that he would consult his advocate and explain to the Home Minister that false information was being spread about him.

    Past controversy over Ranya Rao case

    The suspension comes months after Rao was reinstated in August last year as DGP of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, after the state government withdrew a compulsory leave order imposed on him in March.

    Rao had earlier been sent on compulsory leave following the arrest of his stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao, in a high-profile gold smuggling case. Ranya Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on March 3 at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport after arriving from Dubai, with gold bars worth 12.56 crore allegedly seized from her possession.

    The following day, officials recovered gold jewellery valued at 2.06 crore and cash amounting to 2.67 crore from her Bengaluru residence. She was accused of misusing police escorts to allegedly bypass Customs checks at the airport.

