Karnataka DGP suspended live updates: Ramachandra Rao sacked after viral video row
Karnataka DGP suspended live updates: The Karnataka government on Monday suspended senior IPS officer and Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao after a video allegedly showing him in a compromising position with women went viral on social media, triggering a political and administrative storm in the state....Read More
Rao, who is also the father of actor Ranya Rao, rejected the allegations outright, insisting the video was fake and that he had no knowledge of its origin.
Dismissing the claims, Rao told news agency PTI that the clip circulating online was not genuine. “I am shocked. It is all fabricated, a lie. The video is all false. I have no idea about it,” he said.
He also questioned how the video surfaced and who could be behind it, reiterating that the allegations were baseless.
CM Siddaramaiah orders probe
Chief minister Siddaramaiah said the matter would be investigated and made it clear that the officer’s seniority would not come in the way of action.
“We will get it investigated,” the chief minister said. He added, “I got to know about it in the morning. We will initiate disciplinary action against him. No one is above the law, notwithstanding how senior the police officer is.”
Following the video’s circulation, the state government moved to suspend Rao, pending further inquiry.
Attempt to meet home minister fails, past controversy
1. After the controversy broke, Rao attempted to meet home minister G Parameshwara, but the meeting did not take place.
2. Speaking to PTI outside the minister’s residence, he again denied the allegations. “I am also thinking how and when it happened and who has done it. In this era, anything can happen. I have no idea about it,” Rao said. He added that he would consult his advocate and explain to the Home Minister that false information was being spread about him.
3. The suspension comes months after Rao was reinstated by the Karnataka government in August last year. At the time, he was appointed DGP of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement after the state withdrew a compulsory leave order imposed on him in March.
4. Rao had been sent on compulsory leave following the arrest of his stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao, in a high-profile gold smuggling case.
5. Ranya Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3 at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport after she arrived from Dubai. Officials seized gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore from her possession. The following day, the DRI recovered gold jewellery valued at ₹2.06 crore and cash amounting to ₹2.67 crore from her Bengaluru residence. The 34-year-old was accused of misusing police escorts, allegedly to bypass Customs checks at the airport.
The scheduled meeting between Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao and Home Minister G Parameshwara did not take place on Monday, amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged video.
Karnataka DGP suspended live updates: BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Karnataka over the alleged video involving a DGP-rank police officer, saying the incident reflected a collapse of law and order in the state.
Reacting to the clip circulating on social media, Poonawalla said, “This is the state of affairs of law and order in Karnataka under Congress government. A DGP level police officer's videos have surfaced in social media where he is exploiting, he is doing intimate acts with multiple women and that too inside public police office. This is the state of affairs.”
“Now there will be all kinds of excuses that will be made that this is AI morphed generated video,” PTI news agency quoted Poonawala as saying.
He also linked the controversy to women’s safety in the state, claiming it had deteriorated under the Congress regime. “The fact of the matter is that in Karnataka under Congress's watch, the women's safety and security has gone to all-time low. If these things are happening inside a public office, imagine what is happening on the streets,” he added.
Questioning the government’s response, he said any action taken so far was merely symbolic.
Karnataka DGP suspended live updates: The Janata Dal (Secular) also targeted Rao in a post on X, saying, “The exposure of DGP Ramachandra Rao’s conduct has made the entire state police department bow its head in shame. Forgetting the dignity of the police uniform and indulging in such acts with women inside his office is an unpardonable offence’’.
Karnataka DGP suspended live updates: Opposition parties accused the government of shielding influential officers like K Ramachandra Rao and demanded an immediate suspension and a thorough probe.
Senior BJP MLA and former state minister S Suresh Kumar criticised the alleged conduct in a statement. “Rao has committed an act that has brought a blot on the entire police department. The act committed by this senior officer, in uniform and within his own office, has made people view the police department itself with suspicion and doubt,” he said.
Referring to a previous controversy, Kumar added, “Earlier, when large-scale gold smuggling was perpetrated through the misuse of his name and position, the government washed its hands off the matter by by sending him on compulsory leave. The government must examine the issue very seriously. Simply sending him on compulsory leave again will not bring any credit to the government.”
Karnataka DGP suspended live updates: Suspended Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao on Monday denied the allegations linked to the viral clip, claiming it was generated using artificial intelligence and aimed at damaging his reputation.
“This is a systematic conspiracy to tarnish my image and destroy my professional reputation. I have also seen the video today. It is completely manipulated and created using AI technology,” he told reporters.
Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was informed about the video only on Monday and noted that the clip in circulation consisted of three videos stitched together.
“No matter how senior the officer is, disciplinary action will be taken if there is misconduct,” he said, underlining that the government would not hesitate to act if wrongdoing is established.
Chief minister Siddaramaiah said a probe would be ordered and disciplinary action initiated, asserting that “no one is above the law, notwithstanding how senior the police officer is.”
The Karnataka government on Monday suspended senior IPS officer and Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao after a video allegedly showing him in a compromising position with women went viral on social media, triggering a political and administrative storm in the state.
Rao, who is also the father of actor Ranya Rao, rejected the allegations outright, insisting the video was fake and that he had no knowledge of its origin.