Karnataka DGP suspended live updates: Ramachandra Rao sacked after viral video row

Rao, who is also the father of actor Ranya Rao, rejected the allegations outright, insisting the video was fake and that he had no knowledge of its origin.

Dismissing the claims, Rao told news agency PTI that the clip circulating online was not genuine. “I am shocked. It is all fabricated, a lie. The video is all false. I have no idea about it,” he said.

He also questioned how the video surfaced and who could be behind it, reiterating that the allegations were baseless.

CM Siddaramaiah orders probe

Chief minister Siddaramaiah said the matter would be investigated and made it clear that the officer’s seniority would not come in the way of action.

“We will get it investigated,” the chief minister said. He added, “I got to know about it in the morning. We will initiate disciplinary action against him. No one is above the law, notwithstanding how senior the police officer is.”

Following the video’s circulation, the state government moved to suspend Rao, pending further inquiry.

Attempt to meet home minister fails, past controversy

1. After the controversy broke, Rao attempted to meet home minister G Parameshwara, but the meeting did not take place.

2. Speaking to PTI outside the minister’s residence, he again denied the allegations. “I am also thinking how and when it happened and who has done it. In this era, anything can happen. I have no idea about it,” Rao said. He added that he would consult his advocate and explain to the Home Minister that false information was being spread about him.

3. The suspension comes months after Rao was reinstated by the Karnataka government in August last year. At the time, he was appointed DGP of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement after the state withdrew a compulsory leave order imposed on him in March.

4. Rao had been sent on compulsory leave following the arrest of his stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao, in a high-profile gold smuggling case.

5. Ranya Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3 at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport after she arrived from Dubai. Officials seized gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore from her possession. The following day, the DRI recovered gold jewellery valued at ₹2.06 crore and cash amounting to ₹2.67 crore from her Bengaluru residence. The 34-year-old was accused of misusing police escorts, allegedly to bypass Customs checks at the airport.