Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: Congress snatches southern state from BJP
Karnataka Election results 2023 LIVE: Congress workers broke into celebrations in Karnataka and the party headquarters in Delhi.
Karnataka Election results 2023 LIVE: The BJP has “not been able to make the mark”, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said conceding defeat as Congress was winning or leading in 136 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, comfortably over the magic number of 113. The BJP is ahead in 64, according to latest trends on the Election Commission website. The JD-S, which was hoping to be kingmaker, was leading in 20 seats.
“Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride,” Basavaraj Bommai said.
Exit polls had suggested that it will be a close race - one that will see the Congress emerge as the single-largest party but not with enough to cross the 113-seat mark.
Karnataka voted in a single phase and recorded a 73.19 per cent voter turnout, according to the state's chief electoral officer.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 02:03 PM
When Rahul Gandhi was in Karnataka during Bharat Jodo Yatra
The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Karnataka on September 30 at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district. The yatra passed through Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Bellary and Raichur, traversing a distance of over 500 kms in about 22 days in Karnataka.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:47 PM
P Chidamabaram's ‘your supremacist theories didn’t work' jab at BJP
Senior Congress party leader P Chidambaram said, “Warm congratulations and sincere thanks to the people of Karnataka for delivering a decisive verdict. This election was more than an election to a state assembly. It was about upholding the fundamental values of the Indian Constitution and stopping the damage done by supremacist theories, discrimination and prejudice.”
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:44 PM
Angry Mallikarjun Kharge thinks Karnataka voted against BJP's ‘bad administration’
AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge termed Congress' good show in the Karnataka Assembly polls as a victory of "Janata Janardhana", saying people have voted "furiously" against BJP's "bad administration" in the state.
"We have sent a message to everyone (newly elected persons) to come by this evening. They all will come here by this evening and once they come, they will be instructed on the due course. After that, the high command will send observers (and) after that the due processes (for government formation) will follow," he said.
"People themselves have got up and supported us, they have voted for us furiously against the bad administration. This shows voters of Karnataka are awakened. Despite the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), Home Minister (Amit Shah), dozens of Ministers, Chief Ministers of other states camping here, and despite manpower, money and muscle being used, people have unitedly voted for Congress," he added.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:38 PM
Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: Let's look at the vote share
In terms of vote share, Congress got 43 per cent, BJP 36 per cent and JD(S) 13.2 per cent.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:32 PM
Who will be Congress' chief minister?
The race for the Chief Minister post was the one issue most discussed around the Congress party. Both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah announced themselves to be the CM faces of the party in early 2022.
But…
Something changed. In November 2022, the leaders took out a joint bus rally in the state as per the plan of the Congress high command. Then, they were seen together during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The lack of controversy over the CM’s face may have worked for the Congress.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:26 PM
Akhilesh Yadav is a happy man as Congress is set to win in Karnataka
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the assembly election trends from Karnataka that project a Congress victory send the message that the "end" of the BJP's negative, communal and corrupt politics has begun.
“The message from Karnataka is that the 'antkaal (end)' of the BJP's negative, communal, corrupt, pro-rich, anti-women, anti-youth, socially divisive, propaganda, individual-centric politics has begun,” Akhilesh Yadav said.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:24 PM
Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: Promises made are half kept? Congress poll pledges
Ahead of the elections, the Congress offered a series of welfare schemes. The four promises so far include stipends for unemployed youth, ₹2,000 payments for women heads of families, 200 units of free electricity, and ten kilograms of rice for the poor.
“Prices have skyrocketed and the income of the common man has not increased if not gone down. It has become difficult for people to sustain. That is why we want to introduce these schemes; it is our responsibility to ease their burden and certainly, people will appreciate it,” DK Shivakumar said.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:21 PM
Before the polls, Congress had a plan to win them: '40% Sarkara' campaign
The Congress, which till last year was seen as a tired and unenthusiastic, launched the '40% Sarkara' campaign- a reference to allegations by Karnataka Contractors’ Association, claiming that BJP leaders and officials take 40% of the tender amount as a bribe for state-funded infrastructure projects.
Congress also started the 'PayCM' campaign which is a wordplay on digital payments firm PayTM.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:16 PM
Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: Bye-bye old guard but… Did exit of veteran leaders harm BJP
Exit of veteran leaders like Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi may have hit the BJP in Karnataka. Both Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi are prominent faces of the Linagayat community that forms 17% of the electorate and is wooed by parties for the clout it wields.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:13 PM
From Ramanagara constituency, Karnataka Elections results with Hindustan Times
Janata Dal’s (Secular) leader and the grandson of former PM Devegowda, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who was running for the Ramanagara constituency, was at the second spot with 47,891 votes with 39.5 percentage.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:12 PM
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai: ‘In spite of a lot of efforts…’
Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “In spite of a lot of efforts put in by PM and BJP workers, we've not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come we'll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections.”
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:10 PM
Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: Price rise led to BJP's fall?
The rise in costs of essential commodities like fuel and cooking gas, and unemployement became a focal point for the Congress and JD(S) as they consolidated the poor and middle class.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:03 PM
Karnataka chose politics of development over communal politics: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Karnataka has chosen the politics of development over communal politics.
"This will be repeated in the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana as well," Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:59 PM
Congress chief on party's win in Karnataka
Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Once 'High Command' sends observers, other processes will follow.”
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:56 PM
Karnataka Election Result 2023 Live: Reservation and BJP? What went wrong for the party
The Basavaraj Bommai-led government's move to scrap the 4% reservation for Muslims in the 2B category of the Other Backward Castes (OBC) in government employment and education, and distribute it equally among the Vokkaliga and Lingayat castes was a major talking point. The state government's last-minute decision on internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes community also drew ire from a section of the community.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:52 PM
Karnataka Congress leader on party's win: ‘A clear mandate’
Karnataka Congress leader BK Hariprasad said, "...Not a new path, people have chosen the clean path. This is a good mandate against BJP's false promises and negative politics...We had received a clear mandate much earlier. Still, they formed the Govt by poaching our MLAs. People didn't want to experiment this time. So, they gave a clear mandate."
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:49 PM
Karnataka Election Result 2023 Live: Anti-incumbency is the cause of BJP's defeat? Maybe.
The BJP, trying to buck the anti-incumbency against the only government it heads in southern India, failed. It is a feat no party has achieved in Karnataka since 1985.
The BJP banked on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who held marathon rallies and inaugurated several big development projects in the run up to the polls.
But maybe, it is anti-incumbency that became the reason for BJP's defeat.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:46 PM
Karnataka Election Result 2023 Live: Did corruption allegations hit BJP's
Corruption allegtions hit the ruling BJP in the run up to the elections with the Congress cashing in on the narrative by launching the 'PayCM campaign' and targetting the government over '40% commission' allegations in public works.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:41 PM
Mahua Moitra is oh-so-grateful to Karnataka: ‘Thank you’
Mahua Moitra tweeted, “Thank you Karnataka . For choosing LPG over Bajrangbaliji.”
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:35 PM
No ‘ashirwaad’ please, : Congress's swipe at PM Modi as BJP set to lose in Karnataka
The Congress is set to breach the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's lone southern citadel Karnataka. Here's what the party said, rather jabbed!
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:33 PM
BJP's V Somanna is fighting the election from Varuna and Chamarajanagar seats. He might lost both
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Bharatiya Janata Party's V Somanna will be defeated from both Varuna and Chamarajanagar constituencies.
The BJP has fielded Somanna from both Varuna and Chamarajanagar constituencies.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:31 PM
Karnataka Assembly Election Results: Full list of winning candidates from BJP
As counting of votes is underway in the southern state after polling took place on May 10, here's a look at the winning candidates in Karnataka from the BJP.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:27 PM
BJP failed to make the mark, Congress did successfully, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis.”
“As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride,” he added.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:20 PM
A look at the outgoing assembly as Congress set to win in Karnataka
In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress 69, JD-S 29, BSP one, independents two, speaker one and vacant six.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:17 PM
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra for the win?
With a possible win on the horizon, Congress' Shama Mohammed said, “The Bharat Jodo Yatra made a lot of difference", referring to the Kanyakumari to Kashmir campaign headed by Rahul Gandhi.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:12 PM
Karnataka Election Results: Congress calls for legislature party meeting Sunday
Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting called tomorrow morning in Bengaluru as the party crosses the majority mark and surges ahead in 118 seats in Karnataka election results.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:10 PM
Where's Priyanka Gandhi as Congress surges past majority mark
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited a Lord Hanuman temple in Shimla.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:01 PM
Update from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency
BJP's Mahesh Tenginkai is leading while Congress leader Jagadish Shettar is trailing Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency. Jagadish Shettar, a former Karnataka Chief Minister, had left the BJP and joined Congress after denial of ticket.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:49 AM
Update from Channapatna where HD Kumaraswamy seeks another term
Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy visited a temple in Bengaluru amid the counting of votes for Karnataka polls. He is leading from Channapatna assembly constituency.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:45 AM
Congress' Siddaramaiah's first response to party's performance in Karnataka
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that the party will come to power on its own by winning over 120 seats in the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly.
"Congress party will win by getting over 120 seats, it is still the initial stage, more rounds of counting have to be completed. So Congress will come to power by getting over 120 seats on its own strength," the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:38 AM
‘Slogan of 40% was accepted by public’: Sachin Pilot as trends show Congress crossing halfway mark
As the early trends in Karnataka showed the Congress party crossing the halfway mark in Karnataka, Sachin Pilot said that the issue of "corruption" raised by the party against the ruling BJP turned out decisive in the victory.
Sachin Pilot said, "Congress has the majority. We will have a thumping victory. The slogan of '40 per cent commission government' given by us, was accepted by the public. It was a major issue raised by us to defeat BJP. People accepted it and gave the majority to the Congress".
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:29 AM
Karnataka Election Results: Congress' Alka Lamba reflects on party's strategy for the state.
Congress has learnt a lesson from its defeats and is marching towards victory today, party leader Alka Lamba said as Congress leads over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in early trends.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:18 AM
Congress, Election Commission and advertisements. It's a saga that played just ahead of polls
Last week, the Election commission asked Congress to provide evidence of their newspaper advertisements claiming allegations of corruption by the BJP. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal responded by asking EC to seek “proof from PM Narendra Modi when he accused Congress of 'backdoor political negotiations' with those linked to terrorism”, thus starting a row ahead of polling.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:15 AM
Where do parties stand?
According to the latest counting trends updated by the Election Commission, BJP is leading at 69, Congress at 120 and JD(S) 26.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:10 AM
In case you are just joining us, a look at early trends with Hindustan Times
The Opposition Congress seemed to be on course to breach the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's lone southern citadel Karnataka.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:00 AM
Congress' Pawan Khera's clapback: ‘This is the message for BJP’
Congress leader Pavan Khera said, "This is the message for the BJP that please stick to issues that matter to everyday life of people and don't try and divide India."
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:57 AM
Mallikarjun Kharge, death threat and Karnataka elections
During the election cycle, Congress claimed that the BJP has been planning to assassinate Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family. The party released an alleged audio clip in which Manikanta Rathod, BJP candidate from Chittapur, could be heard abusing Mallikarjun Kharge.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:54 AM
Congress manifesto and Bajrang Dal: What was the cause of contention amid Karnataka elections
When Congress released its manifesto for the state, the party said that it would ban Bajrang Dal. In response, Bajrang Dal and BJP workers protested by chanting Hanuman Chalisa and burning Congress flags. The Vishva Hindu Parishad issued a defamation notice to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:47 AM
Karnataka Election Results with Hindustan Times: Nikhil Kumaraswamy trails in Ramanagara
Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JD(S) trails in Ramanagara seat by 9,609 votes against Congress' HA Iqbal Hussain.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:44 AM
BJP and coastal Karnataka: What results indicate so far?
Of all the regions, trends show that the BJP is ahead in coastal Karnataka, which sends only 21 MLAs to the state assembly, Hindustan Times reports.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:43 AM
Is Congress' performance better than exit polls predicted?
The Congress’ performance still appears to be slightly better than most exit polls predicted, Hindustan Times reports.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:39 AM
Lingayat and Congress: How the party is faring as counting underway
Congress seems to be ahead even in the Lingayat dominated Central and Mumbai-Karnataka regions- breaking BJP's stronghold over the Lingayat vote bank.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:33 AM
Will Congress' performance credit go to Mallikarjun Kharge?
The Congress has done reasonably well in almost all regions of the state but it has performed much better in the northern parts- home to the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Hindustan Times reports.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:30 AM
Karnataka Election Results with Hindustan Times: Is JD(S) a victim in the polls
The key victim so far appears to be the JD(S) as the contest sharpened into a bipolar one in Karnataka. The vote share of the party, led by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, has dropped to just about 10%, nearly half of its 18% share in 2018.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:25 AM
Will Congress push past halfway mark on its own?
With initial trends showing a clear edge for the Congress in Karnataka, will the party get past the 113-seat majority mark in the 224-seat state assembly on its own?
Data from the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website shows that the Congress has a vote share of around 44.5%, significantly higher than 38% during the previous elections in 2018, when it won 80 seats. To be sure, the BJP’s vote share has not dipped from the 2018 level of about 36%.
It remains to be seen what happens next.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:18 AM
What also dominated Karnataka election cycle? Mallikarjun Kharge's remark on PM Modi
During election campaign in Kalaburagi, Congress president and Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Mallikarjun Kharge called PM Modi ‘poisonous snake’. Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai criticized the Congress leader calling it Congress's 'hate politics'.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:14 AM
Congress has leads in early trends. But for BJP's Sadanand Gowda, ‘the counting has just started’
As early trends for Karnataka assembly elections results showed Congress leading, BJP leader and former union minister DV Sadanand Gowda said that there will be a "tough fight" as Congress has "joined hands" with the JD(S).
"The counting has just started. After 2-3 hours, we will get an idea but that too will not be final as there is a tough fight in every seat and I do agree with this; I am not denying this. It will be a tough fight because our opponents have joined hands together," he said.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:06 AM
Karnataka Election Results with Hindustan Times: Ex - CM Jagadish Shettar is trailing in Hubballi - Dharwad Central
Ex – Karnataka CM and the Congress candidate from Hubballi – Dharwad Central, Jagadish Shettar is trailing at his bastion, according to the early trends of the Election Commission.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:59 AM
Karnataka Election Results with Hindustan Times: Yediyurappa's son
Yediyurappa's son vijayendra leads from Shikaripura: 5176 votes to independents 3465.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:55 AM
D K Shivakumar's Saturday strides
Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar leading in Kanakapura by about 6,000 votes against BJP leader and minister R Ashoka.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:53 AM
Reach Bengaluru: Congress tells its MLAs
Congress asked all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru, ANI reported. Special arrangements have also been made for the same, the report added.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:50 AM
Is high voter turnout a sign of anti-incumbency?
Karnataka had an all-time high voter turnout of 73.19% for assembly polls with Chikkaballapur district showing the highest figures at 85.56%. According to experts, a higher voter turnout is not a sign of an anti-incumbency wave.
“The sentiment on the ground and exit polls suggest there could be a decision in favour of the Congress. There have been no instances in the past, where the Congress has become the single largest party and has not formed the government,” political analyst Sandeep Shastri said.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:44 AM
It's a good time to be Basavaraj Bommai. Incumbent CM leads from Shiggaon
Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai is leading from the Shiggaon constituency in the state's Haveri district. At 9.30 am, Basavaraj Bommai was ahead by over 1,200 votes. In second place is the Congress' Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan while Shashidhar Yeligar of the Janta Dal (Secular) is a distant third.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:42 AM
Love jihad comment: A throwback to the row in January
BJP Karnataka state president Nalin Kumar Kateel in a party meet at Mangalore had said in January that people should prioritise the issue of "Love jihad" over "road, gutter, drain and other small issues". His comments were criticised by Congress leaders and several state BJP leaders as well.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:39 AM
Karnataka Election Results with Hindustan Times: How are former BJP ministers doing so far
The early trend suggests that former BJP ministers JC Madhuswamy, B Sriramalu, Murugesh Nirani and Ramesh Jarkiholi are trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:38 AM
Nandini vs Amul: What was the controversy amid Karnataka elections
In Karnataka, a fight has been continuing between two major milk cooperatives that spilled over into a political slugfest ahead of the assembly elections. Congress and pro-Kannada groups attacked the Bommai government for allowing Amul to sell fresh milk and curd in Bengaluru. The critics believe that entry of Amul is not good for Karnataka's local brand Nandini.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:35 AM
Karnataka's electorate in numbers: The many first-time voters
The total electorate in Karnataka is at 5,21,73,579 of which there were 2.62 crore men, 2.59 crore women and 4,699 transgender voters. 16,976 centenarians, 12.15 lakh voters over the age of 80 and 9.17 lakh first-time voters were also included.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:30 AM
There were many defections before Karnataka polls. Many.
In February, BJP leader HD Thammaiah joined Congress along with his supporters. In March, BJP MLC Puttanna joined the Congress.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar quit BJP in April and joined Congress the next day. Leaders that left BJP before the polls include Laxman Savadi, S Angara, M P Kumaraswamy and R. Shankar.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:25 AM
The record Karnataka voter turnout in numbers
Karnataka registered a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent which election officials termed a “record”.
“Karnataka has created a new record for itself. Final voter turnout for Karnataka Election 2023 stands at 73.19 per cent,” Chief Electoral Office, Karnataka said.
Chikkaballapura district recorded the highest voter turnout of 85.56 per cent, followed by Bengaluru Rural at 85.08 per cent. The top five districts with higher voter turnout are all from Old Mysuru region, which is considered to be the bastion of JD(S). The ruling BJP is considerably weak in this region.
The other three districts after Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru Rural are Ramanagara (85.04 percent), Mandya (84.45), and Tumakuru (83.58).
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:17 AM
Karnataka Election Results with Hindustan Times: Congress ahead of BJP in initial counting trends
Congress in Karnataka is ahead of the ruling BJP, according to the initial trends of counting of votes polled for the May 10 Assembly elections. Congress was leading in 82 seats and the BJP in 66. The JD(S), led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, gained an early lead in 21 segments.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:14 AM
Yathindra Siddaramiah and a wish for Congress
Congress leader and son of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Yathindra Siddaramiah said, “Congress will get an absolute majority and form the government in Karnataka. We are very confident that we will make government on our own.”
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:13 AM
Karnataka Election Results: The big names in the polls
Electoral fortunes of top leaders - Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress veterans Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and Mr Kumaraswamy- are in the fray.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:11 AM
Where is Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on counting day?
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Hanuman temple in Hubballi. “Today is a big day for Karnataka as the people's verdict for the state will be out,” he said.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:05 AM
Basavaraj Bommai says he is very confident of BJP's chances because…
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging victorious with an absolute majority.
"Today is a big day for Karnataka as the people's verdict for the state will be out. I am confident that BJP will win with absolute majority and give a stable government," Basavaraj Bommai said.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:03 AM
What Congress' DK Shivkumar expects from JD(S): ‘Let’s them…'
Reacting to Janata Dal (Secular) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed's remark that they have already decided which party to support in forming the government in Karnataka, state Congress president DK Shivakumar said ‘let them take their own call.’
"I do not know about JD(S), it's their party, their internal decision. Let them take their own call in the interest of their party or national leadership. I do not want to get involved in that or comment about it. Their leaders have also travelled the length and breadth of Karnataka. Maybe they believe that they have a chance in the state. Let the people decide", the Congress chief said.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:56 AM
In case you just joined us, here's what is happening in Karnataka today
- 224 assembly seats of Karnataka went for polls on May 10. Counting of votes started at 8 am amid tight security.
- The counting is being held at 36 centres across Karnataka, in which 2,615 candidates are in the fray.
- A clear picture of the result is likely to emerge by noon.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:52 AM
Yathindra Siddaramaiah's first reaction to early leads in Karnataka
Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress leader and son of former CM Siddaramaiah, said, “We will do anything to keep BJP out of power...In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the CM.”
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:48 AM
Karnataka Election Results with Hindustan Times: What is going on at counting centres right now?
Postal ballots are being counted initially. The elections to the 224-member Assembly were held on May 10.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:46 AM
Karnataka Election Results with Hindustan Times: BJP slightly ahead of Congress in early trends
The BJP was slightly ahead of the Congress in early trends as the counting of votes began. As per the latest trends, the BJP was ahead in 41, the Congress 36 and JD (S) in 13.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:45 AM
And then the confusion ensue… 2018 Karnataka election results were indeed befuddling
With no party getting a clear majority in 2018, Congress and JD(S) tried to forge an alliance. BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa staked claim and formed the government but it was short-lived as it dissolved within three days, ahead of a trust vote.
Yediyurappa was unable to muster the required numbers. Subsequently, the Congress-JD(S) alliance formed the government with Kumaraswamy as chief minister, but the government collapsed in 14 months, triggered by the resignation of 17 ruling coalition MLAs who then defected to the BJP and facilitated its return to power.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:36 AM
What happened in 2018? Walk down memory lane with HT
The BJP had emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress with 80 seats and JD(S) at 37 in 2018. In the 2018 elections, the Congress garnered a vote-share of 38.04 per cent, followed by the BJP (36.22 per cent) and the JD(S) (18.36 per cent).
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:34 AM
What political parties want to avoid in Karnataka?
"A government with full majority" was a very strong pitch of the leaders of all the political parties during campaigning in Karnataka. Why, you ask? The parties stressed on getting a clear mandate to form a strong and stable government. They did not want to repeat what happened after the 2018 polls. But the exit polls offered little solace, anyways.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:32 AM
Is Karnataka a triangular contest all the time?
It is a two decade old trend in Karnataka. The state is witnessing yet another three-cornered electoral contest this time as well, with a direct fight between the BJP, Congress and JD(S) in most of the constituencies.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:31 AM
Will JDS be kingmaker or king?
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) could emerge a "kingmaker" or a "king" by holding the key to government formation in the event of a hung verdict as exit polls have predicted. The party has also done so in the past.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:26 AM
HD Kumaraswamy's conundrum before Karantaka election results: ‘No one contacted me till now’
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that he has not been contacted as yet for the formation of the government in case of a cliffhanger. Citing exit polls, HD Kumaraswamy predicted nearly 30-32 seats to JD(S) and a clear edge to the Congress party.
"In the next 2-3 hours, it will become clear. Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development," he said.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:25 AM
D K Shivakumar on Congress' chances in Karnataka
Congress state president D K Shivakumar junked exit poll results in which the party was said to be likely to contend with a hung Assembly.
"I don’t trust exit polls. I have trust in 141 seats. Our sample size is much bigger. Exit poll sample size is small. There is a major wave in favour of the Congress," DK Shivakumar.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:22 AM
Karnataka assembly results: A look at counting and polling numbers
The counting is being held at 36 centres across the state, in which 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Polling was held across 58,545 polling stations to elect the members in the 224-seat Karnataka assembly.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:16 AM
Don't know how to track counting updates? Here's an answer
Minute-by-minute updates of who all are leading/trailing in their respective constituencies will be available on the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The initial trends will begin trickling in around 10 am, and the final results are expected later in the day.
Hindustan Times' also brings to you fastest updates from Karnataka elections results. Stay tuned!
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:10 AM
What BJP and Congress said ahead of the counting
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai exuded confidence and said that BJP will return to power in the state. All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge said that they will see on Saturday after the results. "We will see tomorrow," Kharge said, commenting on a question about the BJP's claim of getting a majority and is still in touch with JD(S) as a backup plan.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:06 AM
The incumbent jinx in Karnataka
Karnataka has never brought the incumbent back to power since 1985 and the BJP would be hoping to do a first.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:00 AM
Congress' top brass in Karnataka
Congress fielded its heavyweights for election duty in Karnataka- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:57 AM
The BJP campaigners in Karnataka
BJP pulled out its top brass, including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national president JP Nadda for the campaign in Karnataka.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:54 AM
BJP wants to win Chikmagalur, very much. Here's why
Chikmagalur is among the key electoral battlegrounds in Karnataka where the BJP is eyeing a win as it has fielded its national general secretary CT Ravi from this seat.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:53 AM
Ramanagara constituency and the HD Deve Gowda connection
Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, is eyeing an electoral turnaround in the Ramanagara Assembly constituency. He lost in the last assembly polls. This time, he is pitted against Congress veteran HA Iqbal Hussain and the BJP's Gowtham Gowda.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:51 AM
Why Chittapur constituency is crucial for Mallikarjun Kharge? It's a family thing
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's son, Priyank Kharge, is contesting the Chittapur assembly constituency. Priyank Kharge was a former minister in the Siddaramaiah government.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:48 AM
Karnataka Congress sending MLAs to resort? DK Shivakumar responds
Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar said the party will not be moving any of its MLAs to a resort until the assembly election results are announced on Saturday. Read more
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:46 AM
Shikaripura constituency: An electoral greenhorn's wish
BY Vijayendra, an electoral greenhorn, will hope to conjure a win from the Shikaripura constituency. It is considered a stronghold of his father and former CM BS Yediyurappa.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:42 AM
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Channapatna's unique importance in the polls
Channapatna is witnessing a triangular contests between JD(S) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, BJP's Yogeshwara and Congress's Gangadhar.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:40 AM
Old BJP vs new? Hubli-Darwad West constituency:
BJP turncoat and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who switched over to the Congress after being denied a ticket by the saffron party contested from the Hubli-Darwad West assembly constituency. He is up against BJP's Mahesh Tenginkai.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:38 AM
Karnataka Election Results 2023: A look at Kanakapura constituency
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar is eyeing a fresh term from the Kanakapura Assembly constituency. He is in a direct contest against BJP's Vokkaliga strongman and state revenue minister R Ashoka.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:36 AM
Karnataka Election Results 2023: A look at Varuna constituency
In the Varuna constituency, Congress stalwart and former chief minister Siddaramaiah is pitted against the BJP's V Somanna. Somanna is a state minister. The third candidate in the fray is Dr. Bharathi Shankar of the JD(S).
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:35 AM
What about Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai?
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is fighting the election from the Shiggaon constituency. He has won three consecutive terms in the assembly from the constituency.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:34 AM
What JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said ahead of Karnataka election results
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “In the next 2-3 hours, it will become clear. Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The exit polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me."
"I am hoping for a good development", he added.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:32 AM
The Lingayat and Vokkaliga in Karnataka
The Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities account for 17 and 11 percent of the Karnataka's population. The communities are set to play a key role in deciding the eventual poll outcome.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:31 AM
Karnataka Election Results: A look at the key constituencies
The key constituencies to watch out for today are: Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:28 AM
Karnataka Election Results: What exit polls showed
Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka as four exit polls gave the party a full majority. Some exit polls also predicted a hung assembly with an advantage to Congress.
India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that Congress is poised to win a comfortable majority with 122-140 seats, BJP will get 62-80 seats, JD(S) 20-25 and others 0-3 seats.
Poll of polls shows an advantage for the Congress with the party poised to win 109 seats, BJP 91 seats and JD-S 23.
News24-Today's Chanakya predicted Congress crossing the halfway mark, BJP 92 seats and JD-S 12 seats.
Times Now-ETG poll and India TV-CNX poll predicted Congress hitting the majority mark. BJP is expected to win 85 seats, Congress 113, JD-S 23 and others three, the poll said.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:24 AM
Karnataka Election Results: Candidates and constituencies
In the 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, a total of 2,615 candidates contested the polls.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:24 AM
Karnataka Election Results: A look at the results from 2018
In the 2018 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats. The Congress won 78 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) had 37.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:18 AM
Karnataka Election Results: Why the polls are crucial
This election is much more significant as it is being held almost a year before the 2024 general elections.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:17 AM
Karnataka Election Results: The first time voters in the state
There were over 11.71 lakh first-time voters registered in the state.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:14 AM
Karnataka Election Results: Record turnout was seen in the state
The voting passed off in Karnataka with a turnout of 73.19 per cent, surpassing the 72.36 per cent recorded in 2018.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:06 AM
Karnataka Election Results: What you need to know
The counting of votes for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 will be held today, three days after the voting concluded to elect the 224 members of the state assembly.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:00 AM
Karnataka Election Results: Sec 144 imposed in Bengaluru, liquor sale banned
Bengaluru police has clamped down restrictions on counting day to avoid untoward incidents. Section 144 will be imposed in the entire district from 6 am on Saturday to 12 am on Sunday, The New Indian Express reported. There will also be a ban on liquor sale in the Bengaluru police commissionerate region.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:55 AM
Karnataka Election Results: All eyes on Karnataka election results
The battle for Karnataka begins at 8 am with the Bharatiya Janata Party looking to retain control of the state in the face of (what exit polls believe will be) a strong challenge from the Congress. Read more
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:53 AM
Karnataka Election Results: The battle for Karnataka begins at 8 am
The counting of votes for the 224-seat Karnataka assembly will commence on Saturday at 8 am.