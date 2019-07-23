Today in New Delhi, India
Karnataka floor test Live updates: Deadline set for Kumaraswamy to prove his majority in assembly

Karnataka Floor Test Live: Speaker KR Ramesh sets 6 p.m. deadline for the coalition government to prove their majority after a lengthy debate last night.

india Updated: Jul 23, 2019 09:06 IST
HT Correspondent
2019-07-23T23:30:28+05:30
KARNATAKA FLOOR TEST LIVE UPDATES(ANI Photo)

The Karnataka Assembly floor test is scheduled to happen by 6 p.m today as the fate of Karnataka’s wobbly coalition under the leadership of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy remains uncertain. BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP lawmakers pressed Speaker KR Ramesh to hold the trust vote yesterday as the speaker had assured earlier in the day.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 08:54 IST

