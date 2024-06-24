Karnataka government halts transfer of Sandur land for mining

The government has halted the transfer of forest land in Ballari’s Sandur taluk to Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) for mining operations, said forest, ecology, and environment minister Eshwar Khandre, amid protests from the environmentalists. The forest land in Sandur comprises a mix of deciduous and dry deciduous forests, as well as scrub forests. (HT)

Khandre issued the directive to officials, instructing them not to transfer any forest land to KIOCL. This decision comes just a week after Union minister for steel and heavy industries H D Kumaraswamy approved the commencement of mining activities by KIOCL in the forest area near Sandur. The public sector undertaking had proposed mining operations on 401.5 hectares of forest land in the Devadari forest within the Swamimalai block near Sandur.

“There are complaints that KIOCL has failed to implement the directions of the centrally empowered committee (CEC) within the stipulated time, over violations that took place when the company took up mining activity at Kudremukh National Forest,” Khandre stated in his letter. The CEC was established following a Supreme Court case alleging that KIOCL’s open-cast mining operations had polluted the Bhadra river.

The decision to halt the land transfer followed a meeting chaired by Khandre, addressing the environmental concerns associated with the proposed mining operations. “If the permission is given for the mining, 99,330 trees will be cut down and destroyed. If the dense forest is destroyed, the problem of soil erosion and flooding will arise,” Khandre told the media.

On March 16, 2018, the KIOCL had submitted an application for mining in Devadari forest area in Sandur, Khandre listing out development so far said, on July 27, 2018 the nodal officer had filed objections to it.

On February 18, 2020, the forest department had submitted a letter to the government informing about its stand regarding the mining in the area, based on forest department officials and the principal chief conservator of forests’ (PCCF) opinion and report that mining will cause severe destruction to the natural forest, also water sources and their flow, hence the mining should not be allowed, he said.

However, on October 9, 2020, the then government through its Additional Chief Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment Department had set aside the opinion expressed by the officials, and submitted a proposal to the Central government regarding giving approval for mining - stage one, Khandre said.

On June 24, 2021, the Government of India with certain conditions had given its approval for stage one. The KIOCL got the second approval “as per the government order that followed dated April 11, 2023 there were certain conditions put forward. KIOCL is yet to pay the fine amount to the Forest department in connection with their earlier various mining projects in the national park (at Kudremukh), also there were several violations by it, and they need to comply with certain conditions,” he said.

Environmental activists and local communities have expressed significant concern over the potential impact of the mining project on the region’s biodiversity. Sreeahaila Aladahalli, a member of the Samaja Parivarthana Samuday, said that mining could drastically affect the local weather patterns and ecosystem.

After HD Kumaraswamy endorsed the revival of mining operations in Sandur, activists have risen in protest. The region is still recovering from the extensive illegal mining activities by Janardhan Reddy and his associates.

The clearance granted to KIOCL and Vijayanagar Steel Limited (VISL) to commence mining activities in the biodiverse region has ignited intense debate among environmentalists. The project, approved in 2023, faces sharp criticism for its potential environmental impact.

Despite assurances from Kumaraswamy and KIOCL regarding environmental safeguards, opposition remains strong.

According to environmentalist Santosh Martin, the region targeted for mining comprises a mix of deciduous and dry deciduous forests, as well as scrub forests. Environmentalists warn that this ecosystem supports various endangered species, including the four-horned antelope and unique plant species such as Crotalaria Sandoorensis, which is endemic to the area and named after its locality.

“This is not just about trees; it is about the entire biodiversity of this region. Historically, this area has been home to tigers, though sightings ceased decades ago. The loss of habitat could further endanger species like the four-horned antelope and threaten the survival of endemic plant species like Crotalaria Sandoorensis,” Martin said.

The area also hosts diverse wildlife including tarantulas, which contribute to its unique ecological balance.