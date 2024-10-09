Karnataka government to form panel to review report of caste survey

The Karnataka government is expected to form a Cabinet subcommittee to review the findings of the “Socio-Economic and Education Survey”, commonly referred to as the caste census, according to Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara. Highlighting the importance of the census data for the backward classes, minorities and the Dalit community, Karnataka home minister Parameshwara stressed that the information would help in creating targeted welfare programmes (PTI)

The move came after months of anticipation and political debate surrounding the survey. The decision will be made following a Cabinet discussion next week, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

On Monday, chief minister Siddaramaiah indicated that the report will likely be brought before the Cabinet for consideration on October 18.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Parameshwara confirmed that the government was weighing two options — the formation of a subcommittee and tabling the report directly in the state legislature. The outcome would depend on the discussions during the upcoming Cabinet meeting, he added.

Facing criticism from the opposition for delaying the release of the survey, Parameshwara defended the government’s approach. “We were accused of keeping the caste census in cold storage after spending so much money. Now that we are ready to make it public, they [the opposition] are not able to accept it,” he said while taking a jab at critics.

Highlighting the importance of the census data for the backward classes, minorities and the Dalit community, Parameshwara stressed that the information would help in creating targeted welfare programmes. “Programmes are planned and designed based on population data. That’s why the CM has said that the caste census will be discussed by the Cabinet on October 18,” he added.

However, the survey has sparked controversy, particularly from Karnataka’s two dominant communities — the Vokkaligas and Lingayats — who have expressed strong reservations. Both the groups have criticised the report as being “unscientific” and have called for a fresh survey. These objections have created internal friction within the Congress, with several party leaders from these communities siding with the critics.

Meanwhile, BJP state president BY Vijayendra took a dig at Congress and said, “Congress leaders themselves are calling the census unscientific, not us.”