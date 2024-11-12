Karnataka governor seeks contempt of court against minister for remarks on HC

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot has directed Karnataka’s advocate general to consider initiating contempt of court proceedings against waqf and minority affairs minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan following controversial remarks made by him regarding a recent high court ruling in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) site allotment case. Khan allegedly questioned the integrity of the judicial process and suggested that the court’s judgment had political motivations (File photo)

Gehlot issued the order on November 6 in response to a formal petition submitted by activist TJ Abraham, who alleged that Khan’s comments sought to undermine the judiciary’s authority.

Khan allegedly questioned the integrity of the judicial process and suggested that the court’s judgment had political motivations. Abraham submitted a petition on October 21 to Gehlot, pressing for official action on the matter. “Khan’s conduct and insolent behaviour, if not acted upon, will have a cascading effect, diminishing the court’s authority in the eyes of the common man,” the petition read.

The October petition to the governor specifically criticised the advocate general for failing to act on the earlier request and claimed that the office might be intentionally shielding the minister.

A Raj Bhavan official told PTI, “We have sent the letter to the advocate general for necessary action in accordance with law.”

In response to the allegations, Khan spoke to reporters in Channapatna, Ramanagara district, where he attempted to clarify the intent behind his remarks. The minister said that his comment was a simple misstatement, saying, “I wanted to say that politics is being done on the court order, but by mistake, I said it’s a political judgment. The next day itself, I apologised for my comment in the media. I have respect for the court, and I never said so.”

Khan said he had promptly apologised for his comment, which he claimed was not an intentional slight against the judiciary. He reiterated his respect for the HC, emphasising that he had no intention of undermining its integrity or authority. “I never intended to be adamant about my remark,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)