Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday appealed to the Centre to treat teachers as frontline workers and include them in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive for the priority sector.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, he said the staff of the education department, especially teachers, played a huge role in containing the pandemic through their on-field work, including maintenance of containment zones.
"It would be the best recognition of their services if teachers are declared as frontline workers, in terms of getting a vaccine for Covid-19," the minister said in the letter, enclosing a copy of the state Chief Secretary's proposal in this regard. Suresh Kumar said the government had utilised the services of the teachers for door-to-door collection of data, propagating the importance of social distancing, assisting the health staff like never before and for many other allied activities. "
Approving the proposal submitted by the Chief Secretary of Karnataka would go a long way in instilling the much needed faith of this community in our system," he said in the letter, a copy of which was released to media here.
The vaccination drive started in the state on January 16 and at present covers the medical and paramedical staff in the priority sector. As of Thursday, a total of 2,84,385 people have been vaccinated in the state in the ongoing phase.
The government has said after covering the frontline workers, people with co-morbidities and above 50 years would be given the vaccine. The state government's proposal comes at a time when schools and colleges have started functioning, especially for the classes 10, PUC second year and final year degree students in the state since early this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget to be a continuation of last year’s mini-budgets: PM Modi
- The Prime Minister was referring to the ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced in five tranches in May as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India and Bangladesh discuss development cooperation, defence line of credit
- Bangladesh is perceived as a key pillar of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from development cooperation worth about $9 billion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Warm conversation’: Jaishankar on introductory phone call with Antony Blinken
- This was the latest in a series of formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance uneasy ahead of VK Sasikala's return
- The AIADMK has established that they will not take Sasikala back. The leadership issued an unofficial gag order to its party members not to speak of her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not asking for the moon’: Amarinder Singh nudges Centre to repeal 3 farm laws
- Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh argues that the only way to end the impasse over the three farm laws is dialogue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economists divided over Economic Survey's growth projections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New definition of reform, democracy: Chidambaram slams Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Never before….a political leader calling for violence’: Irani on Rahul Gandhi
- The BJP leader added that the Gandhi scion has not uttered a word of support or consolation for the police personnel and mediapersons who were injured in the violence that erupted on January 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 BSF officers dismissed, 6 transferred for involvement in cattle smuggling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC issues notice on plea to fill vacancies at PMLA Tribunal
- The petition filed by a lawyer, Amit Sahni, pointed out that pendency of cases at the Appellate Tribunal were causing immense hardship to litigants as the post of the tribunal’s Chairman has been vacant since September 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazare announces indefinite fast, calls it off hours later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26-year-old woman's throat slit in front of daughter, 5, by stalker: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad HC stays arrest of ‘Mirzapur’ makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Kerala adds more Covid-19 cases day after announcing curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox