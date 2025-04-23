Karnataka HC reserves order on Ranya’s bail petition

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday reserved orders on the bail applications filed by Kannada actor Ranya Rao, and her friend and co-accused, Tarun Konduru Raju, in an alleged case of gold smuggling. Actor Ranya Rao was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3 after DRI officials found her in possession of 14.2 kg of gold bars worth ₹ 12.5 crore, upon her arrival from Dubai (File photo)

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty reserved the orders after hearing extensive arguments from both sides.

While Rao, through her counsel Sandesh Chouta, has maintained that she has been “falsely implicated in the case,” advocate Madhukar N Rao, the senior advocate representing the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the prosecuting agency in the case, opposed the bail plea filed by Rao as well Raju.

The DRI counsel told the court that the agency’s investigation so far revealed that 100kg of gold had been smuggled by Rao and Raju to India from Dubai.

The HC again asked the DRI counsel how Rao had obtained VIP protocol and police escort at the Bengaluru airport. DRI, however, said it was yet to investigate “that angle.”

Raju’s counsel, meanwhile, urged the court to grant his client bail. He denied all allegations against him and said that even if the charges against him were taken at face value, the only allegation against him was that he had travelled to Dubai and handed over the gold to Rao.

Rao was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3 after DRI officials found her in possession of 14.2 kg of gold bars worth ₹12.5 crore, upon her arrival from Dubai. Raju was arrested by the DRI on March 9.

The central agency has claimed that the duo made over 20 trips to Dubai together between January and March this year alone. Officials suspected that overall Rao made 56 trips to Dubai between 2023 and this year, the counsel for DRI said.

DRI had also told the court earlier that before Rao was arrested at the airport, she claimed that she did not have anything to declare at the green channel. Yet, when she was searched, gold bars worth over ₹12 crore were recovered from her possession, it added.