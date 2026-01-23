Karnataka high court permits bike taxis in Bengaluru, revokes ban

Karnataka High Court has permitted cab companies such as Ola and Uber to operate bike taxis in Bengaluru and revoked the ban in place. However, the court said that the bike taxis will be treated as commercial vehicles and will need to carry a yellow number.
