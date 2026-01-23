Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Karnataka high court permits bike taxis in Bengaluru, revokes ban

    Karnataka High Court has permitted cab companies such as Ola and Uber to operate bike taxis in Bengaluru and revoked the ban in place.

    Updated on: Jan 23, 2026 11:36 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Karnataka High Court has permitted cab companies such as Ola and Uber to operate bike taxis in Bengaluru and revoked the ban in place. However, the court said that the bike taxis will be treated as commercial vehicles and will need to carry a yellow number.

    Karnataka High Court has permitted cab companies such as Ola and Uber to operate bike taxis in Bengaluru and revoked the ban in place. (Representational Photo)
    Karnataka High Court has permitted cab companies such as Ola and Uber to operate bike taxis in Bengaluru and revoked the ban in place. (Representational Photo)

    (More details will be added shortly)

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, BJP president election 2026 and Karnataka DGP suspended news on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Karnataka High Court Permits Bike Taxis In Bengaluru, Revokes Ban
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes