Home / India News / Karnataka Hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to tomorrow
india news

Karnataka Hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to tomorrow

Hijab row: The Karnataka high court has restrained students from wearing hijab or any religious attire till matter is pending.
The Karnataka high court is hearing petitions filed by five women from a government pre-university college in Udupi, questioning Hijab restrictions(PTI)
The Karnataka high court is hearing petitions filed by five women from a government pre-university college in Udupi, questioning Hijab restrictions(PTI)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 04:58 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday resumed hearing pleas into the hijab row, ending the session by adjourning the hearing to Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. The three-judge bench, headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, will take up the matter at 2:30pm on February 16.

During today's hearing, senior advocate Dev Datt Kamat while appearing for the petitioners referred to a judgement of a South African court on the issue whether a Hindu girl with roots in South India could wear nose ring in the school, news agency ANI reported. 

“This case is not about uniforms,but exemptions to existing uniforms,” the lawyer argued. 

 

Kamat further argued,"Our Constitution follows positive secularism, not like Turkish secularism, that is negative secularism. Our secularism ensures that everyone's religious rights are preserved."

The high court bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna Dixit and Justice JM Khazi had on Thursday in an interim order restrained the students from wearing hijab or any religious attire till pending matters.

The Karnataka high court hearing comes amid reopening of pre-university and degree colleges across the state despite tensions around the hijab controversy. 

The controversy first broke out in Udupi, about 400 kms from Bengaluru, when at least eight girls from the Government Girls Pre-University college in the district were not allowed to attend classes wearing Hijab. They sat outside the classes (within the college premises) as their statements and videos of this alleged discrimination went global through relentless media coverage and social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hijab
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out