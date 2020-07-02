e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Karnataka hikes contractual doctors’ pay, state sees highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases

Karnataka hikes contractual doctors’ pay, state sees highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases

On Thursday, Karnataka also registered its biggest single- day spike in Covid-19 cases with 1,502 new cases being recorded taking the total to 18,016 cases, which includes 272 deaths and 8,334 recoveries.

india Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:59 IST
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Health and family welfare department minister B Sriramulu appealed to the contractual doctors not to go on strike and said that some of their demands, including a hike in remuneration have been considered.
Health and family welfare department minister B Sriramulu appealed to the contractual doctors not to go on strike and said that some of their demands, including a hike in remuneration have been considered.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Karnataka on Thursday hiked the pay of MBBS doctors working under contract from Rs 45,000 to Rs 60,000 per month according to a release by the health department. The move came amid demands by contractual doctors that their services be made permanent.

Health and family welfare department minister B Sriramulu appealed to the contractual doctors not to go on strike and said that some of their demands, including a hike in remuneration have been considered.

On Thursday, Karnataka also registered its biggest single- day spike in Covid-19 cases with 1,502 new cases being recorded taking the total to 18,016 cases, which includes 272 deaths and 8,334 recoveries.

Bangalore Urban contributed 889 of those new cases and with 5,505 active cases accounts for more than half of the statewide tally of 9,406 active cases. Bharath Shetty, the BJP party MLA representing Mangalore - North constituency has also tested positive for Covid-19.

tags
top news
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
US Congress passes bill for sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong  Kong security law
US Congress passes bill for sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong  Kong security law
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 6,330 new Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 6,330 new Covid-19 cases
Private trains to begin plying by 2023, will have competitive pricing: Railways
Private trains to begin plying by 2023, will have competitive pricing: Railways
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Shahid Afridi says he and his kin have tested negative for Covid-19
Shahid Afridi says he and his kin have tested negative for Covid-19
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In