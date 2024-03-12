Karnataka launches new property tax policy for Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Deputy chief minister and Bengaluru urban development minister DK Shivakumar on Monday released the new property tax collection system which will be implemented from April 1. DK Shivakumar (ANI)

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the state government, the new system is intended to simplify and rationalise the taxation process while also boosting revenue for BBMP.

“With overlapping property categories and discretionary powers vested in officials, many citizens ended up incorrectly declaring their property details, resulting in penalties and recoveries. Moreover, changes in guidance values since 2008 and 2016 created disparities, causing properties with lower guidance values to be taxed at higher rates compared to those with higher values in different zones,” read an official press release from the office of the deputy CM.

The previous Unit Area Value (UAV) property tax system, implemented in 2008, had divided the city into six zones with 18 different property categories, resulting in varying tax rates based on the guidance value of the areas.

“This is the process to rationalise the tax collections in the city. All property taxpayers will be benefited,” said BBMP chief commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath.

After releasing the new taxation system, Shivakumar said, “We are giving one time settlement option to those who have never paid taxes till today. They can self-declare it.”

However, residents urged the government for a re-evaluation.

“The new version is collecting more tax from already paying citizens. Those in zones D, E, F are waiting for Cauvery water for years. How is it fair to charge the same as zone A and F? Facilities given to zone A and F should be equal when you bring uniformed tax collection policy,” said Kiran Kumar, member of Changemakers of Kanakapura Road which is in zone F.