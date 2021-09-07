Home / India News / Karnataka logs 973 fresh Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
The Karnataka government is working with a target to fully vaccinate the entire adult population against Covid-19 by the end of November. (PTI)
The Karnataka government is working with a target to fully vaccinate the entire adult population against Covid-19 by the end of November. (PTI)
india news

Karnataka logs 973 fresh Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths

The day also saw 1,071 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,01,299.
By Press Trust Of India, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:17 AM IST

Karnataka on Monday reported 973 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 2,956,137 and death toll to 37,426.

The day also saw 1,071 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,01,299.

Of the new cases, 243 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 260 discharges and 8 deaths.

Total number of active cases is at 17,386, according to the health department.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.69 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.74 per cent.

Eight deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada and Haveri (2), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 258, Bengaluru Urban 243, Mysuru 78, Hassan 62, Udupi 53, Kodagu 52, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,39,724, followed by Mysuru 1,76,570 and Tumakuru 119,470.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,16,511, followed by Mysuru 1,73,263 and Tumakuru 117,713.

Cumulatively a total of 44,449,710 samples have been tested so far,of which 139,090 were tested on Monday alone.

