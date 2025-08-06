Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karnataka Madrasa teachers to be trained to teach Kannada language

PTI |
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 04:42 pm IST

The state Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister has stated that all madrasa teachers will be trained to teach the native language of the state.

Karnataka Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said a programme has been launched to train teachers working in Madrasas to enable them to teach Kannada to students.

Karnataka Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said a programme has been launched to train teachers working in Madrasas to enable them to teach Kannada to students. (REUTERS/Representational)
Karnataka Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said a programme has been launched to train teachers working in Madrasas to enable them to teach Kannada to students. (REUTERS/Representational)

He stressed the need for everyone in the state to know Kannada and said in the days ahead maulvis working in mosques will also be trained in the language.

"We have launched a programme. Kannada is important in our state, children should know Kannada, with this intention the Minority affairs department has started a programme, as per which 200 teachers working at madrasas have been selected to train them in Kannada in three months. If they (teachers) learn Kannada, they can teach Kannada to students," Khan told reporters here.

He said, "Ours is a Kannada state and everyone should know Kannada... In the days ahead, we will have a programme to teach Kannada to gurus (maulvis) in all mosques."

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Karnataka Madrasa teachers to be trained to teach Kannada language
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On