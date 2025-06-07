No demolition of 27 madrasas in UP’s Shravasti till July 3: Allahabad HC

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the state authorities to not take any coercive action or demolition against 27 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti district—the petitioners—till the next date of hearing in the case on July 3, 2025. Referring to another similar case, the counsel for the petitioners Aviral Raj Singh submitted that the present petitioners have also not been granted any opportunity of hearing. (For Representation)

The court passed the interim order on June 5 taking note of the notices sent to the madrasas on May 1, 2025. The court said “.... It reflects that all notices are bearing one number and prima facie appears to have been issued without due application of mind”.

A vacation bench of Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the interim order on a bunch of 27 petitions filed by Madarsa Moinul Islam Qusmiya Samiti and others. The petitioners—madrasas—have approached the court challenging the action of the respondent— state, which has issued notices to the said madrasas restraining them from imparting religious education.

Referring to another similar case, the counsel for the petitioners Aviral Raj Singh submitted that the present petitioners have also not been granted any opportunity of hearing and requested that they be provided similar benefit. He contended this conduct indicates mechanical exercise and no proper application of mind.

It is also submitted that the language, which is used in the said notices, indicates that a premeditated decision has been taken and there is no purpose for the madrasas to respond as the action has been taken before waiting for the response. Despite seeking time, the record has not been placed before the court and two weeks’ time has been sought by the state counsel for the same.

The state counsel could not dispute the fact that all the notices, which have been issued and have been brought on record, are bearing one number. “Considering the aforesaid, at this stage, the case for prima facie intervention is made out. Respondent State prays for two weeks’ time to file counter affidavit. Let the same be filed within the aforesaid period with advance copy to the counsel for the petitioners” the court said.