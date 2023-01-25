Karnataka man booked for throwing bundles of cash from flyover

Bengaluru: Police have registered a case against a man who threw bundles of cash from a flyover in KR Market in Bengaluru, officials said on Tuesday.

Police have identified the person as Arun who goes by Anchor Arun. With people trying to catch the money thrown by him, a traffic jam was reported at KR Market, a prominent wholesale market in the city.

In the video of the incident that has since gone viral, he could be seen on the flyover with a wall clock on his chest and a bag with currency notes. He threw around 3-4 bundles of ₹10 notes. Before the police could reach the spot, the man and his friends, who were making a video on their mobile phones, escaped. In another video, people were seen trying to catch the money under the flyover causing a traffic jam.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, City Market police took suo motu cognizance and booked Arun, 30, under sections 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation), 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise pro­vided for) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 92 (D) (punishment of certain street offences and nuisance) of the Karnataka Police Act.

Laxman Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Bengaluru West, said that Arun threw money for the sake of publicity. “During the inquiry, we found that he did it for promotion and publicity as he is an anchor and an event manager. He, along with his friend Satish, arrived this morning at the flyover and threw the money. He chose the location since it was a crowded place. The videos were also shared by him on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp,” said Nimbargi.

When contacted, Arun said he will share the reason for throwing the money in due course of time. “I apologise for causing the traffic jam but my intentions for right. Give me some time, I will explain why I did that,” said Arun, refusing to disclose the rationale behind the act.

According to his social media pages, he is the “Founder and CEO of V Dot 9 Events India Pvt Ltd” and works as an event manager. He also has a YouTube channel called Anchor Arun Official.