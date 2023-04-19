With assets worth 1,609cr, Nagaraj is richest candidate

Bengaluru:

The immovable assets of Karnataka minister MTB Nagaraj and his wife are worth ₹ 1,072 crore. (HT Archives)

As the candidates have begun filing their affidavits ahead of the May 10 assembly elections, Karnataka minister MTB Nagaraj continues to be the richest candidate in the state with assets worth over ₹1,609 crore.

He filed the papers on Monday as the ruling BJP’s candidate from the Hoskote assembly segment on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

In his election affidavit, Nagaraju, who has mentioned his occupation or profession as agriculturist and business, along with his wife M Shanthakumari, a housewife, together own movable assets worth ₹536 crore.

The couple’s immovable assets are worth ₹1,072 crore. Nagaraju, while contesting the Legislative Council election in June 2020, had declared assets worth about ₹1,220 crore, along with his wife.

In the affidavit filed on Monday along with the nomination, the couple has declared total liabilities of ₹98.36 crore.

Nagaraju in the 2018 assembly polls had won from Hoskote from Congress. He was one of the 17 MLAs who later defected from the party that led to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019.

In the subsequently held bypolls he lost from Hoskote against independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda, who is now with Congress. Both are facing each other once again.

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s affidavit revealed that the assets of the KPCC president have increased by 68% compared to his affidavit in 2018. Shivakumar announced his total assets and those of his family members at a combined value of ₹1,414 crore.

The value of Shivakumar’s assets in 2013 stood at ₹251 crore and in 2018, the combined value of the property held by him, and his family was pegged at ₹840 crore. Showing a steep rise in 2023, Shivakumar’s assets saw 68% growth in the last five years.

The affidavit also revealed that he holds 12 bank accounts, some of which are jointly managed by his brother DK Suresh. Shivakumar also has a loan amounting to ₹225 crore, according to his affidavit. Only one Toyota car is registered with his name, and it is valued at ₹830,000. He also declared his annual income at ₹14.24 crore and his wife’s annual income is ₹1.9 crore.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has assets of ₹49.70 crore, reveals his election affidavit filed before the returning officer on Saturday to contest from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district.

The investment details show that he has movable properties of ₹5.98 crore, while he got ₹1.57 crore from the Hindu Undivided Family.

His wife Channamma has invested ₹1.14 crore and his daughter Aditi ₹1.12 crore. Since his son Bharat Bommai is not dependent on his father, his investment details have not been mentioned. However, Bommai has given ₹14.74 lakh to his son Bharat.

The chief minister has immovable properties of ₹42.15 crore which includes ₹19.2 crore from the Hindu Undivided Family. Bommai has a liability of ₹5.79 crore.

The affidavit shows that Bommai purchased nearly three acres of land in Tarihala village in Hubballi Taluk of Dharwad when he was a chief minister on March 26, 2022. In all, Bommai and his dependents have assets worth ₹52.12 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

