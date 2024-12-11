Karnataka observes 3-day mourning for SM Krishna: Are banks and schools closed today?

The Karnataka government has declared three days of state mourning, from December 10 to 12, to honour veteran leader and former chief minister SM Krishna, who passed away early on Tuesday at 92. News agency PTI reported that SM Krishna's last rites will be conducted with full state honours on Wednesday in his native Mandya district. SM Krishna, former Karanataka CM, who passed away on December 10 at 92, was widely credited with transforming Bengaluru into India’s Silicon Valley.(HT File Photo)

During the mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings, and all official entertainment events will be suspended, as per an official notification.

Bank operations in Karnataka

Banks in Karnataka are expected to remain open on December 11 unless the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues an official directive. Currently, no notification has been released declaring it a bank holiday, so regular banking services are likely to continue.

Schools and colleges closed

All schools and colleges in Karnataka will remain closed on December 11 and 12 to honour the late former chief minister SM Krishna.

The Karnataka government has declared a public holiday for government offices, schools, colleges, and aided educational institutions from December 10 to 12, the three-day mourning period.

SM Krishna's death

SM Krishna, who passed away on December 10 at 92, was widely credited with transforming Bengaluru into India’s Silicon Valley. Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, paid glowing tributes to the veteran leader.

Modi described Krishna as a remarkable leader who is admired across diverse sections of society.

The Karnataka assembly, currently in session in Belagavi, paid homage to SM Krishna. Leaders from across party lines hailed him as a "gentleman politician" and "statesman," praising his pivotal role in transforming Bengaluru into an IT hub.

Krishna was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2023. Born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli, Mandya district, he held several key positions, including Speaker of the Karnataka assembly, chief minister of Karnataka (1999–2004), and Governor of Maharashtra (2004–2008).

From 2009 to 2012, he served as India’s External Affairs Minister under the Congress-led UPA II government. In 2017, Krishna joined the BJP, ending his nearly five-decade association with the Congress. He retired from active politics on January 7, 2023.