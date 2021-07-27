Karnataka raises DA from 11.25% to 21.50% for govt employees

Karnataka has revised dearness allowance or DA from the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.5 per cent from January 2020 to June 2021 and ordered releasing its additional instalments. The Karnataka government froze the payment in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Government is pleased to release the additional installments of the dearness allowance for the period January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021," it said in an order. "Accordingly, the rates of dearness allowance payable to the state government employees in the 2018 revised pay scales shall be revised from the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.50 per cent of the basic pay with effect from July 1, 2021," it added.

According to a PTI report, the Karnataka government also announced enhancing the rates of dearness allowance from the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.50 per cent of the basic pension or family pension with effect from July 1, 2021. This will be applicable to state government pensioners or family pensioners and pensioners or family pensioners of aided educational institutions whose pension or family pension is paid out of the consolidated fund of the state, the report said.

The orders are also applicable to retired employees on UGC/AICTE/ICAR scales of pay, the Karnataka government said. It added that these orders will apply to full-time government employees, employees of zila panchayats, full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay.

Authorities may take a decision on DA revision of employees covered under the Karnataka Daily Wage Employees Welfare Act, 2012; employees of boards, corporations, local bodies and employees of government or autonomous institutions under the control of state government whose dearness allowance order is regulated by the state government, according to the order.

(With PTI inputs)