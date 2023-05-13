Karnataka election 2023 results live: Navalgund, Kundgol, Dharwad, Hubli-Dharwad E, Hubli-Dharwad C, Kalghatgi, Shiggaon

Karnataka Election 2023 results LIVE: Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Belgaum area constitutes - Navalgund, Kundgol, Dharwad, Hubli-Dharwad East, Hubli-Dharwad Central, Hubli-Dharwad West, Kalghatgi, and Shiggaon seats.

Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Dharwad area in 15th Legislative Assembly in 2018

Constituency Sitting MLA Party Votes Navalgund Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa BJP 65718 Kundgol Channabasappa Sathyappa Shivalli INC 64871 Dharwad Amrut Ayyappa Desai BJP 85123 Hubli-Dharwad East Abbayya Prasad INC 77080 Hubli-Dharwad Central Jagadish Shettar BJP 75794 Hubli-Dharwad West Arvind Bellad BJP 96462 Kalghatgi C M Nimbannavar BJP 83267 Shiggaon Basavaraj Bommai BJP 83868

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Dharwad area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023