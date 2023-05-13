Karnataka 2023 election result LIVE: Madikeri, Virajpet, Piriyapatna, Hunasuru, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja

Karnataka election 2023 results: Mysore73% of over 52 million Karnataka voters casted their vote in the recently conducted polls on May 10, 2023. Mysore area constituencies are Madikeri, Virajpet, Periyapatna, Hunasuru, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, and Narasimharaja.

In 2018, Appachu Ranjan M P from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Madikeri constituency of Karnataka by securing 70,631 votes. The Virajpet constituency in Karnataka was won by K G Bopaiah from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2018, with a total of 77,944 votes. In 2018, K. Mahadeva from the Janata Dal (Secular) emerged victorious in the Periyapatna constituency of Karnataka by securing 77,770 votes. The Hunasuru constituency in Karnataka was won by the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Adaguru H Vishwanath in 2018, with a total of 91,667 votes. In 2018, G.T. Devegowda from the Janata Dal (Secular) emerged victorious in the Chamundeshwari constituency of Karnataka by securing 121,325 votes. The Krishnaraja constituency in Karnataka was won by S A Ramadas from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2018, with a total of 78,573 votes. In 2018, L. Nagendra from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Chamaraja constituency of Karnataka by securing 51,683 votes. The Narasimharaja constituency in Karnataka was won by Tanveer Sait from the Indian National Congress (INC) in 2018, with a total of 62,268 votes.

Vote counting of Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.



Seats Candidates Party Leading Margin Madikeri DR. MANTAR GOWDA INC 16065 Virajpet K.G.BOPAIAH BJP 2167 Piriyapatna K. VENKATESH INC 15706 Hunasuru G.D. HARISH GOWDA Janata Dal (Secular) 3074 Chamundeshwari G. T. DEVEGOWDA Janata Dal (Secular) 20814 Krishnaraja T.S. SRIVATHSA BJP 900 Chamaraja K. HARISH GOWDA INC 5716 Narasimharaja TANVEER SAIT INC 11156