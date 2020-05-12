e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally reaches 925 with record single-day spike of 63 cases

Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally reaches 925 with record single-day spike of 63 cases

Karnataka minister S Suresh Kumar said most of the Covid-19 positive cases reported on Tuesday were those with travel history to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Odisha and Chennai.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
The number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the 900-mark on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
The number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the 900-mark on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (ANI)
         

Karnataka reported its biggest single- day spike in Covid-19 positive cases with 63 new cases being registered on Tuesday, taking the cumulative total to 925 cases which includes 31 deaths and 433 discharges.

This increase is higher than 54 cases-spike that the state had reported on May 10.

Nearly half of the new cases have had a travel history to Gujarat. Relaxation of lockdown norms has meant that districts like Kolar which were in the green zone, have now reported positive cases.

“Today is again it not a good day in terms of numbers... most cases are those with the travel history to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Odisha and Chennai,” state minister S Suresh Kumar, the spokesperson for Covid-19 in Karnataka, told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

He said most of the cases were those who recently returned to the state.

“After their return, we placed them under quarantine. On screening and testing them during quarantine, they turned out to be positive,” he said.

According to the health department’s bulletin, out of the 460 active cases, a total of 449 Covid-19 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and stable while 11 were undergoing treatment in intensive care units, reports PTI.

Seven patients who have recovered, were discharged on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 101 migrant labourers including men, women and children who were travelling in the back of a goods truck to Rajasthan were detained on the Bangalore - Pune highway near Hirebagewadi check-post of Belgavi district.

After one of them was found to be running high temperature, he was admitted to a hospital in Belgavi to check for Covid-19 symptoms. The rest of the group was sent for medical check up and later to an institutional quarantine at Nehru Nagar in the city.

The state government is examining how the truck with so many people was able to evade several checkposts till it was finally caught.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In