Karnataka SBI Bank robbery turns into real-life ‘Money Heist’; cash, 20 kg gold looted by armed men

One of the branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) witnessed a big robbery as armed men tied up staff on duty and looted cash and gold worth ₹21 crore. The incident took place on Tuesday at the SBI branch in Chadchan town of Vijayapura district, Karnataka.

According to news agency PTI, three masked men entered the SBI branch on the pretext of opening a current bank account. They were armed with knives and country-made pistols, and threatened the manager, cashier and other employees with them.

The accused tied up the hands and feet of the staff, and later fled with approximately ₹1 crore cash and 20 kilograms of gold, worth about ₹20 crore. According to NDTV, the gang had locked up the staff inside the toilet after tying them up, and the staff were threatened to open the cash and gold vaults. "Take out the cash, otherwise I will kill you," the branch manager was told, the publication reported.

Police have launched manhunt to nab the criminals, and a case has been registered based on the complaint of the bank manager.

"Further investigation is underway and all efforts are being taken to nab the suspects," news agency PTI quoted Vijaypura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi as saying.

The suspects reportedly used a Suzuki EVA vehicle with a fake number plate, and headed towards Pandharpur in Maharashtra after committing the crime.

The latest heist incident comes months after gold and cash worth over ₹53.26 crore was stolen from Canara Bank’s Managuli branch in Vijayapura district. However, assets worth over ₹39.26 crore were recovered after the crime and 15 people were arrested in the case.