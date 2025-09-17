Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karnataka SBI Bank robbery turns into real-life ‘Money Heist’; cash, 20 kg gold looted by armed men

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 12:45 pm IST

The gang reportedly locked up the staff inside the toilet after tying them up. The staff was threatened to open the cash and gold vaults.

One of the branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) witnessed a big robbery as armed men tied up staff on duty and looted cash and gold worth 21 crore. The incident took place on Tuesday at the SBI branch in Chadchan town of Vijayapura district, Karnataka.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the SBI branch in Chadchan town of Vijayapura district, Karnataka.(Pic for representational purpose only)
The incident took place on Tuesday at the SBI branch in Chadchan town of Vijayapura district, Karnataka.(Pic for representational purpose only)

According to news agency PTI, three masked men entered the SBI branch on the pretext of opening a current bank account. They were armed with knives and country-made pistols, and threatened the manager, cashier and other employees with them.

The accused tied up the hands and feet of the staff, and later fled with approximately 1 crore cash and 20 kilograms of gold, worth about 20 crore. According to NDTV, the gang had locked up the staff inside the toilet after tying them up, and the staff were threatened to open the cash and gold vaults. "Take out the cash, otherwise I will kill you," the branch manager was told, the publication reported.

Police have launched manhunt to nab the criminals, and a case has been registered based on the complaint of the bank manager.

"Further investigation is underway and all efforts are being taken to nab the suspects," news agency PTI quoted Vijaypura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi as saying.

The suspects reportedly used a Suzuki EVA vehicle with a fake number plate, and headed towards Pandharpur in Maharashtra after committing the crime.

The latest heist incident comes months after gold and cash worth over 53.26 crore was stolen from Canara Bank’s Managuli branch in Vijayapura district. However, assets worth over 39.26 crore were recovered after the crime and 15 people were arrested in the case.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Karnataka SBI Bank robbery turns into real-life ‘Money Heist’; cash, 20 kg gold looted by armed men
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On