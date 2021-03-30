Karnataka: Section 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada District due to Covid surge

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Karnataka authorities imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Dakshina Kannada District on Tuesday.

As per the order signed by Dakshina Kannada District Deputy Commissioner, all religious gatherings are now banned at public places, public grounds, gardens, markets and religious places.

The announcement came after a day after Karnataka chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa held a crucial meeting with the state authorities and health minister to review the Covid-19 situation.

While he ruled out the possibility of imposing a complete lockdown in the state, the CM tightened several Covid-19 restrictions to contain the virus spread.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,975 new Covid-19 cases, 1,262 discharges and 21 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 9,92,779.

