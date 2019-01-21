Karnataka seer Shivakumara Swami dies; PM Modi, dignitaries pay tributes

Shivakumara Swami, the 111-year-old revered seer of Karnataka’s Siddaganga Mutt at Tumakuru, died early at 11.44 am on Monday.

The state government has announced a three-day mourning in honour of the seer and has declared Tuesday a statewide holiday, Deputy chie fminister G Parameshwara said soon after announcing the seer’s death.

The Swami, known among his followers as the “Walking God”, was one of the oldest known living persons in India. He was suffering from a lung infection for the past few weeks and was on ventilator for the last 15 days. Over the last few years he had been in and out of the hospitals due to age-related ailments.

Soon after the Swami’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the Swami had lived for the people, especially the poor and vulnerable and expressed his prayers and solidarity with the seer’s devotees around the world.

“His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu lived for the people, especially the poor and vulnerable. He devoted himself towards alleviating ills like poverty, hunger and social injustice. Prayers and solidarity with his countless devotees spread all across the world,” PM Modi tweeted.

“HH Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu remained at the forefront of ensuring better healthcare and education facilities for the marginalised. He represents the best of our traditions of compassionate service, spirituality and protecting the rights of the underprivileged,” he said.

“I have had the privilege to visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt and receive the blessings of His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu. The wide range of community service initiatives being done there are outstanding and are at an unimaginably large scale,” the PM said.

President Ramnath Kovind expressed his condolences to the countless followers of the Swami.

“Extremely sad to learn of the passing of spiritual leader Dr Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu Ji. He contributed immensely to society particularly towards healthcare and education. My condolences to his countless followers,” the President tweeted.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences on Twitter, saying that the swami’s passing has left behind a deep spiritual void.

“I am sorry to hear about the passing of Shivakumar Swami Ji, Pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt. Swami Ji was respected & revered by millions of Indians, from all religions & communities. His passing leaves behind a deep spiritual void. My condolences to all his followers,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Among the last people to call on him were Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the Mutt to enquire about Swami’s health. BS Yeddyurappa, MB Patil, KJ George and Sadananda Gowda were also present.

The Swami was believed by his followers to be an incarnation of the 12th century social reformer Basava. He headed the Sree Siddaganga Education Society, which runs about 125 educational institutions in the state - from engineering colleges to business schools.

Security has been tightened at the Mutt as hundreds of followers gathered, praying for the holy man’s recovery.

