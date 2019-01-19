Karnataka BJP MLAs will return to Bengaluru as Congress shifts its flock to resort

A day after the Karnataka Congress moved its MLAs to a resort in Bengaluru to thwart a rebellion in the ranks, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa asked his legislators to return to Bengaluru. The BJP MLAs are currently staying at a luxury hotel in Gurugram, a move the party says is meant to prevent Congress’ poaching attempts.

“Our MLAs are returning to Bengaluru from Delhi. We will tour the state and analyse the situation of drought. We will not destabilise this govt at any cost. The Congress and the JD(S) need not worry,” said Yeddyurappa.

The Congress decided to shift its legislators after four MLAs — Ramesh Jarkiholi, B Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and Mahesh Kumathahall—gave its legislature party meeting a miss.

The absence of four lawmakers posed no imminent threat to the seven-month old Congress-JD(S) government in the numbers game but suggested that all was not well within the Congress.

Congress leader and state minister DK Shivakumar confirmed that the MLAs will be taken to Eagleton resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Eagleton is the same resort where Gujarat Congress MLAs were kept in 2017 during the Rajya Sabha elections.

Of the four rebel MLAs, B Nagendra had sought to skip the meeting due to a court hearing he had to attend, whereas Umesh Jadhav sought to be excused as he was unwell and far away. Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathahalli did not contact the leadership

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said notices will be send to all the four MLAs and their responses will be discussed with the party president.

The four rebel MLAs were reported to have been staying at a Mumbai hotel and have been in touch with the BJP.

As the Congress meet was underway, Yeddyurappa said several legislators appeared to be attending the meet out of compulsion.

“Let them indulge in squabbles....we have nothing to do with it.” He said the ruling coalition was claiming the support of some BJP MLAs and it was because of this that the party had decided they should stay together in a hotel in Gurugram.

In the 224-member Assembly, BJP has 104 members, Congress-79, JDS 37, BSP, KPJP and Independent one each, besides Speaker. BSP is supporting the government.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 09:56 IST