Karnataka set to host global investors’ meet

Karnataka government is set to host a global investors’ meet from February 12 with the theme “Reimagining Growth”, aimed at highlighting the state’s strategic advantages in fostering innovation, industrial development and global partnerships. The three-day summit expects investment proposals worth ₹ 10 lakh crore, with a target of realising at least 70 per cent of these commitments, according to Karnataka minister MB Patil. (HT PHOTO)

The three-day “Global Investors Meet-Invest Karnataka 2025” expects investment proposals worth ₹10 lakh crore, with a target of realising at least 70 per cent of these commitments, according to Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil.

Featuring more than 75 marquee speakers, over 25 technical sessions, more than 10 country sessions, and SME Connect discussions, the event will provide deep insights into global economic trends, emerging technologies, and resilience strategies, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event in the presence of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will preside over the inaugural session, Patil has said.

Additionally, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will launch the revamped Single Window System, and the state’s new Industrial Policy 2025-30 will also be unveiled at the event.

Several Union Ministers, including Pralhad Joshi, H D Kumaraswamy, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shobha Karandlaje, and V Somanna, have confirmed their attendance for the event.

Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge will participate in the concluding ceremony.

At the meet, participants are expected to engage in investment dialogues, strengthening global supply chain networks and exploring trade opportunities.

The summit will also host exclusive industry roundtables focusing on Renewable Energy, University Collaborations, and Healthcare Innovations, reinforcing Karnataka’s role in shaping the future of global industries.

The event is also expected to feature an impressive lineup of global visionaries, including Anand Mahindra, Sajjan Jindal, Shashi Tharoor, Sebastian Thrun, Ann Dunkin, Nikhil Kamath, Kiran Rao, Geetanjali Kirloskar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Vivek Lall, Sudarshan Venu, Martin Lundstedt, Rob Boyd, Akis Evangelidis, and Prashant Prakash as speakers.

The event will witness the announcement of a 200-acre Startup Park near Hubballi Airport, which will be developed to accommodate over 400 startups, and a 1,200-acre Solar Cell Manufacturing and Agro-Tech Park in Tidagundi, Vijayapura district.

Around 60 high-quality startups and industry leaders will showcase innovations in areas such as autonomous systems, carbon nanotubes, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and advanced robotics.

On February 12, the Invest Karnataka Awards will be given to honour 14 outstanding industries for their contributions to Karnataka’s economy.

The Sunrise Sector Awards will honour excellence in Aerospace & Defense (public and private), Automobiles/Electric Vehicles (EVs), and Biotech & Life Sciences. Additionally, special awards will recognise “Highest One-Time Investment” and “Pioneers in Global R&D”, among others.

On February 13, the first-ever SME Awards will be presented to over 35 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that have significantly contributed to industrial growth, innovation, and employment in Karnataka.

There will also be district-specific awards and recognition for outstanding women entrepreneurs and sector excellence.

Under VentuRISE (Global Startup Challenge), nine awards, totalling USD 300,000 will be given. USD 50,000 for the first-place startup, USD 30,000 for the second-place startup, and USD 20,000 for the third-place startup.