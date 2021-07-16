Karnataka steps up vigilance on borders with Kerala over the surge in Zika virus

The Dakshina Kannada district administration sounded an alert over the surge in cases of deadly Zika virus in neighbouring Kerala. Dr. Rajendra K V, deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, called an emergency meeting with health department officials of the district earlier in the day. He instructed the officials to screen as many people as possible entering Karnataka from Kerala for fever and other symptoms that the Zika virus manifests.

More precautionary measures have been directed by Dr. Rajendra to curb the spread of the Zika virus. Those having symptoms similar to that of chikungunya and dengue would be asked to go to the nearest hospital and report the symptoms. The health department would check the travel history of the people with symptoms of Zika and record it in the medical records office.

Zika virus is a vector-borne disease and is carried usually by the day-biting mosquito called Aedes Aegypti. They breed in freshly collected water, said the socio medical health workers.

The administration asked the health department to inform and instruct the people to control breeding of mosquitoes in and around their houses.

Dr. Rajendra informed that many hundreds of people travel everyday to Mangaluru, Puttur and Sullia cities across the border of both the states. He raised concerns over the chances of them carrying the virus into the state.

Mangaluru gets around 1,200 to 1,600 people everyday from Kasargod, Kannur and other places for various businesses, health, work and education related works. Similarly, there is a heavy inflow of visitors from Kerala to districts like Chamarajanagar and Mysuru on a daily basis.

Deputy commissioners of these districts are also likely to announce a vigil on the border area for controlling the spread of Zika virus.