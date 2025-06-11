Karnataka will conduct a fresh caste survey to address complaints from several communities who alleged that they were either excluded or underrepresented in the controversial 2015 exercise, chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday after a meeting with the Congress leadership. Karnataka to redo caste survey after discontent

The decision was made during a high-level meeting held in New Delhi where Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, and deputy CM DK Shivakumar were present, alongside other senior leaders and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

“We will conduct a fresh survey. Since the last enumeration was done in 2015-16, there is an opinion that a new enumeration is necessary. Just as we are conducting surveys for scheduled castes, we will carry out another enumeration. It was discussed that this survey should be completed within 90 days,” Siddaramaiah said.

The meeting came after weeks of discontent over the findings of the caste survey originally carried out in 2015 at a cost of ₹162 crore during Siddaramaiah’s earlier tenure as chief minister. Several ministers, MLAs, and MPs had raised objections, citing that the data did not fully represent the diverse caste composition of the state.

Last month, the central government announced that caste enumeration will be a part of the next decennial census, which is scheduled to be completed before March 1, 2027. A caste census has been a key demand of the Opposition. Bihar, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have completed surveys of their own.

“The caste census was discussed. The Congress party is thinking that whatever the Karnataka government has done in the caste census should be agreed to in principle. But there are some apprehensions from some sections and communities about the counting of the caste,” Venugopal said after the meeting.

Venugopal noted that the earlier data had become outdated and there was a need for a new enumeration. “The Congress has suggested to the chief minister to do a re-enumeration process within a stipulated time, say 60–80 days. This is what we decided about the caste census in the meeting.”

Siddaramaiah said that the Karnataka government will initiate a fresh survey. He pointed out that a number of stakeholders—including religious leaders, community organisations, and even members of his cabinet — had raised doubts about the comprehensiveness of the original report.

“Discussions were held regarding the caste census. This was brought up as some organisations, religious heads, and even a few ministers have raised concerns. The report submitted on the caste census has been accepted in principle. There is an agreement that a caste enumeration should be conducted. We have also agreed to this,” Siddaramaiah said.

Criticism of the survey has intensified in the recent months, particularly from influential community groups. The Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats, Karnataka’s two dominant communities, strongly objected to the findings, demanding that the report be scrapped and a fresh survey conducted.

The groundwork for the caste census was laid during Siddaramaiah’s first term. Although Siddaramaiah announced his acceptance of the report in June, its contents and release date remain undisclosed.

The leaked data indicated that Scheduled Castes (SCs) accounted for 19.5% of the state’s total population, followed by Muslims at 16%. Lingayats and Vokkaligas represented 14% and 11% of the population, respectively. Within the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the Kuruba community alone comprised 7% of Karnataka’s population, contributing to the OBCs’ overall representation of 20% in the state.

Collectively, these groups, including SCs, STs, Muslims, and Kurubas, formed a substantial portion of the population at 47.5%. The political implications of these findings could significantly impact the state’s political landscape, according to federations of marginalised sections.

Shivakumar, who was also part of the discussions in Delhi, confirmed that the party high command had given a clear directive to move forward with a new caste census. “No one should feel left out in caste census,” he said, adding that the state would ensure an inclusive process. “We will give a fresh opportunity to everyone who felt they were left out in the earlier caste survey.”

The Karnataka cabinet is expected to formally take up the matter at a meeting scheduled for June 12, where details regarding the methodology and timeline of the re-enumeration will be finalised.

The development sparked criticism from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. Former minister and BJP leader V Sunil Kumar accused the Congress of abandoning its own report and misleading the people of Karnataka.

“The sentiments of the state’s backward and oppressed communities have been deeply hurt not just by Siddaramaiah, but also by the Congress high command… The report, prepared at a cost of ₹150 crore, is a massive betrayal of the state’s taxpayers and a serious injustice to the backward and oppressed communities,” Kumar said.