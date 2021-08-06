Karnataka top cop bars officers from attending events hosted by criminals

Bengaluru: Following reports of the links between police and criminals, the Karnataka police chief has issued strict instructions forbidding police personnel to part take in events organised by those with criminal backgrounds. The order issued by the DG and IGP Praveen Sood on August 1, also instructed police officers not to organise celebrations like birthdays, wedding anniversaries and parties in police stations.

According to senior officers, the circular was issued after the department received several complaints against police personnel inviting individuals with a criminal background for birthdays, wedding anniversaries, welcome and send-off events in police stations. Photos of such celebrations have also made their way on to social media, causing embarrassment to the department.

DG and IGP Sood. in his order, also directed police officers and staff to verify the antecedents of persons or institutions before participating in the events hosted by them. If police personnel want to organise celebrations they should get permission from the higher authorities and it should be exclusively for the department officers or staff, he ordered.

As per the guidelines, the police have been asked to revoke any friendly equation with people with a criminal background. “The police stations or other police offices are deemed public places. Hence, it is advised not to conduct any programmes like birthdays, weddings and anniversaries. On receiving any invitation for a public event, the police should do a background check about the organiser. The police can attend programmes related to awareness, curb crime or anything related to traffic. It is also advised for the police to stay away from any welcome or send off parties held during promotions or transfers,” the circular stated.

It further added that no outsider should be entertained inside police stations and money should not be collected from the public for celebrations. “Police personnel must not forcefully collect money from the general public or from the staff for functions without the knowledge of senior officers,” the circular added.

In Bengaluru city, the department had ordered the transfer of police officers who were found to have links with criminals. In an interview with the HT on July 14, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant had said, “For the first time, we have ordered a general transfer of all ranks from sub-inspectors and below. You will not find any policemen who has served for five years or more in any police station anymore. A massive exercise is underway with more than 3,000 officers getting transferred.”

He added that those officers found to have links with criminals have been reprimanded. “In the case of policemen having links with criminals, we have given them marching orders. In Vivek Nagar police station we have already removed four police officers following reports of their links with criminals. Similarly, in Cottonpet police station, four have been giving marching orders and five others will be removed during this general transfer,” he added.