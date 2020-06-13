e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Karnataka withdraws order extending factory work hours

Karnataka withdraws order extending factory work hours

On May 22, the state exempted all the factories registered under the Factories Act, from the provisions of Section 51 (weekly hours) and Section 54 (daily hours), till August 21 subject to certain conditions.

india Updated: Jun 13, 2020 06:08 IST
Bengaluru
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI File Photo )
         

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its notification that allowed factories to extend working hours up to 10 hours a day and 60 hours a week, with immediate effect.

The extension of work hours was from eight hours a day and 48 hours a week. On May 22, the state exempted all the factories registered under the Factories Act, from the provisions of Section 51 (weekly hours) and Section 54 (daily hours), till August 21 subject to certain conditions.

“Whereas, having examined the provisions further, the Government of Karnataka now intends to withdraw the said notification,” the state government in a fresh notification dated June 11 said. It said, “Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 5 of Factories Act, 1948 (Act No.63 of 1948), the Government of Karnataka hereby withdraws the Notification dated 22-05-2020 with immediate effect.” According to the Karnataka Employers’ Association, a petition was filed in the High Court challenging the May 22 notification as “illegal, arbitrary and in violation” of Section 5 of the Factories Act which permits exemption from any of the provisions of the Factories Act only in case of `Public Emergencies’.

During the course of hearing on June 11 an observation was made by the HC, that it may have to quash the notification unless the government clarifies as to what is the ‘Public Emergency’ involved to enhance the working hours by exempting some provisions of the Factories Act, it said.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic to vary in sectors
Economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic to vary in sectors
No fresh lockdown coming from June 15, govt clarifies
No fresh lockdown coming from June 15, govt clarifies
Centre reviews use of HCQ and antibiotic combo in Covid-19 cases
Centre reviews use of HCQ and antibiotic combo in Covid-19 cases
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
With composure, determination, 97-year-old from Agra beats Covid-19
With composure, determination, 97-year-old from Agra beats Covid-19
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In