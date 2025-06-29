Karnataka woman ‘throws chilli’, kills husband by putting ‘foot on his neck’ after he objects to her affair

A woman, along with her lover, allegedly killed her husband and disposed of his body nearly 30 kilometers away in a bid to avoid suspicion in Karnataka's Tumakuru district. The wife allegedly threw chilli powder into her husband's eyes and beat him with a club.(Pixabay/representational)

The incident took place on June 24 in the Kadashettihalli village of Tiptur taluk, according to an NDTV report.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Shankaramurthy, allegedly lived alone in a farmhouse. His wife, Sumangala, worked as a cook at a girls hostel in Tiptur, officials said.

Sumangala, with her lover Nagaraju, a resident of Karadalusante village, conspired to kill Shankaramurthy after he objected to their affair. The wife allegedly threw chilli powder into her husband's eyes and beat him with a club, NDTV quoted police as saying. Sumangala also pressed her foot against her husband's neck to kill him.

Both Sumangala and Nagaraju then put the body in a gunny sack and dumped it about 30 km away in the well of a farm located in the Turuvekere taluk.

The case came to light when Shankaramurthy was reported missing, following which the Nonavinakere police started their investigation.

Police discovered chilli powder stains at victim's farmhouse

The police had initially registered a missing complaint in the case, However, after visiting the victim's farmhouse, they discovered stains from chilli powder and what seemed to be signs of struggle on the victim's bedding, according to the NDTV report.

Following this, the cops interrogated Sumangala and analysed her call details for evidence. Sumangala eventually confessed to the crime, with the cops registering a case at the Nonavinakere police station. Further investigation into murder is underway.

The incident comes close on the heels of a another one in Telangana, wherein a 23-year-old woman killed her 32-year-old husband, weeks after their wedding. The woman and her lover, along with six others, were arrested. CCTV footage later revealed that the victim, Tejeshwar, had left home on the morning of Juen 17 with people he knew, but did not return. His body was found near Panyam town in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

In another similar incident in Meghalaya, an Indore couple went missing on May 23 while on their honeymoon. Days later, the body of the husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was found near a gorge. His wife Sonam surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, surrendering before the police. Investigations revealed that Sonam, along with her lover Raj Kushwaha and others, had plotted Raja's murder.