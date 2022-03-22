Karnataka:Four killed as bus overturns

At least four people were killed and 25 injured after an overloaded private bus overturned in Pavagada in Karnataka’s Tumkuru district on Sunday, police said.

District superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad said four people have been brought dead to the Pavagada government hospital. “No further loss of life has been reported as of Saturday evening, even though some of the seriously injured have been sent to a government hospital in the district headquarters,” he said.

“As per the reports I have four persons are dead. Two of them are college students. Around 15-16 people were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. The total number of injuries reported in the case is around 25,” said the SP.

He added that even though the cause of the accident will be known only after a detailed investigation, preliminary inferences show that the bus was overloaded, with passengers sitting on top of the bus. Apart from the overloading, local residents have informed the police that the bus was being driven in a negligent manner. “Our focus now is on getting people to hospitals and getting them treatment. A team will be formed to investigate the incident and action will be taken,” said Shahapurwad.

The private bus was going to Hosakote town from Pavagada. Local residents said that the bus was speeding at a turn before it toppled. There were students also travelling in the bus. Girish, a local resident, told HT that the two buses that were to ply on the route didn’t come, which resulted in the overcrowding of the bus. “My children were also to go on the bus, but I asked them not to go because it was overcrowded. The bus that was moving fast with people on the top lost control at a sharp turn near a lake and overturned. Many people who were pulled out of the bus were badly injured.

He added that even though there were KSRTC buses (the state-owned bus service), no stops were provided for these buses, forcing people to take the private buses. According to police, it was a private bus belonging to SVT Travels and there were over 60 passengers travelling in it.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed grief over the accident. “Deeply anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Tumakuru, Karnataka. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said in a tweet.

Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai in a tweet said that he has asked his cabinet colleagues to monitor the developments closely. “… I’m in constant touch with the district in-charge ministers and concerned officials. I’ve instructed them to take necessary measures including appropriate treatment for the injured,” he said.

On Saturday evening, solatium would be paid for those who were killed in the bus accident. Speaking to media persons in Yadagiri, Bommai said that transport minister Sriramulu has already been sent to the spot. “Solatium would be paid for those who were killed in the bus accident that happened at Pavagada in Tumakuru district … Enquiry is on to ascertain the cause of the accident. Instructions have been issued to check the Fitness Certificate and other aspects of private transport vehicles. Action would be taken to prevent such accidents,” read a statement from the CM’s office.