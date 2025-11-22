Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karnataka-Kerala police set to strengthen joint mechanism to combat border crime

PTI |
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 10:14 pm IST

Karnataka-Kerala police set to strengthen joint mechanism to combat border crime

Mangaluru, Police departments in Karnataka and Kerala have agreed to intensify coordinated action against inter-state crime networks operating along the border, following a high-level review meeting at the commissionerate here on Saturday, officials said.

Karnataka-Kerala police set to strengthen joint mechanism to combat border crime
Karnataka-Kerala police set to strengthen joint mechanism to combat border crime

According to a statement issued by Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy C H, Kannur Range DIG Yatish Chandra G H and Kasaragod Superintendent of Police Vijay Bharath Reddy participated in the meeting, which he chaired.

Senior officers from the Mangaluru Commissionerate and Dakshina Kannada district were also present.

The meeting discussed key policing challenges faced by both border districts, including the movement of criminals across state lines, pending arrest warrants, absconding suspects, organised crime, and a rise in narcotics trafficking, the statement said.

Intelligence and case-related information were shared to speed up investigations and strengthen operational coordination, it added.

Officials reviewed specific cases in which accused persons booked in one state were believed to be taking shelter in adjoining districts across the border.

To address this, officers agreed on a joint framework for on-the-spot coordination, quicker information exchange, and immediate liaison between district police units.

It was decided that joint operations would be launched where necessary to apprehend suspects and ensure timely legal action.

Both sides also agreed to enhance data-sharing mechanisms and establish smoother communication between field-level units, with an emphasis on real-time updates during developing cases.

The meeting stressed that coordination at the station and subdivision levels is critical to tackling fast-evolving crime patterns in the region.

Officials from both states underscored the need for periodic review meetings, unified response mechanisms, and continuous intelligence flow to strengthen law and order along the inter-state border.

The collaborative approach, they said, would help ensure faster detection of offences, improved accountability, and stronger deterrence against criminal groups "exploiting jurisdictional gaps."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Karnataka-Kerala police set to strengthen joint mechanism to combat border crime
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On