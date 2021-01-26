Karnataka's war on Covid commendable: Governor Vajubhai Vala
Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday commended the efforts of the Karnataka government in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and in using technology to monitor those who were quarantined.
"Karnataka's fight against coronavirus is commendable and the state is using technology to quarantine people. People are using the Apthamitra helpline during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said during the Republic Day Parade at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground here.
Vala said India took the pandemic as a challenge and became self-reliant in manufacturing PPE kits and ventilators in a big way. He said the Prime Minister had kickstarted the largest vaccination programme in the world and India has now developed two Covid-19 vaccines, which were now being exported. The Governor said that when the lockdown was imposed during the peak of Covid-19 more than 16 lakh construction workers in Karnataka were given a one time financial assistance of ₹824.31 crore and 90 lakh food kits.
"During the pandemic 63.59 lakh people in the state were given financial assistance of ₹5,300 each. The beneficiaries include farmers, autorickshaw drivers, weavers and members of the unorganised sector," he told the gathering. The governor also hailed the police and defence personnel for carrying out major rescue operations last year during the floods.
Due to the prevailing pandemic, the event was restricted to 45 minutes with a march past by 21 contingents of 750 policemen. No cultural shows or tableaux were held. The centre of attraction this year was the participation of the Dog Squad. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his ministerial colleagues and senior government and police officials participated in the event.
