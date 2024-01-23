close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi, Nitish Kumar hail Bharat Ratna to ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur

PM Modi, Nitish Kumar hail Bharat Ratna to ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2024 10:20 PM IST

Karpoori Thakur, known for his initiatives towards uplifting the backward castes, will be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthomously

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed Bihar's former chief minister Karpoori Thakur, to be conferred with India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna posthumously.

“I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment,” the prime minister posted on social media platform X.

Former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.
Former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

PM Modi added,"His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society".

Karpoori Thakur, known for his initiatives towards uplifting the backward castes, will be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthomously, 35 years after his death. Born in a Nai community of Bihar, he served twice as Bihar chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979. In his second term, Thakur paved the way for the reservation of backward castes in government services in Bihar.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar called the Bharat Ratna to Thakur a right decision. "This will create a positive vibe among Dalits, deprived and neglected sections of society. We have been demanding this for a long time,” Kumar said.

Union minister Nityanand Rai said,"...First of all, I would like to express gratitude to PM Narendra Modi. Karpoori Thakur's entire life was dedicated to the poor and deprived...Those who do politics in his name never thought for him, they just did politics in his name. Parties formed government with Congress but Karpoori Thakur did not get the honour."

BJP president JP Nadda said,"I thank the government of India for conferring ‘Jannayak’ Karpoori Thakur ji with Bharat Ratna. As a great freedom fighter, teacher and Bihar chief minister, he dedicated his entire life to the welfare of he deprived communities. This honour is a true tribute to his struggle and dedication to the backwards, poor, Dalits and farmers."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On