PM Modi, Nitish Kumar hail Bharat Ratna to ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed Bihar's former chief minister Karpoori Thakur, to be conferred with India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna posthumously.



“I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment,” the prime minister posted on social media platform X. Former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

PM Modi added,"His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society".



Karpoori Thakur, known for his initiatives towards uplifting the backward castes, will be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthomously, 35 years after his death. Born in a Nai community of Bihar, he served twice as Bihar chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979. In his second term, Thakur paved the way for the reservation of backward castes in government services in Bihar.



Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar called the Bharat Ratna to Thakur a right decision. "This will create a positive vibe among Dalits, deprived and neglected sections of society. We have been demanding this for a long time,” Kumar said.



Union minister Nityanand Rai said,"...First of all, I would like to express gratitude to PM Narendra Modi. Karpoori Thakur's entire life was dedicated to the poor and deprived...Those who do politics in his name never thought for him, they just did politics in his name. Parties formed government with Congress but Karpoori Thakur did not get the honour."



BJP president JP Nadda said,"I thank the government of India for conferring ‘Jannayak’ Karpoori Thakur ji with Bharat Ratna. As a great freedom fighter, teacher and Bihar chief minister, he dedicated his entire life to the welfare of he deprived communities. This honour is a true tribute to his struggle and dedication to the backwards, poor, Dalits and farmers."