PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress, says huge mistake to let Kartarpur go to Pak in 1947

On the last leg of the election campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a frontal attack on the Congress party and said that the Congress committed a huge mistake by letting Kartarpur go to Pakistan at the time of Partition.

Addressing a public rally in Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, Modi said that Kartarpur had gone to Pakistan because of the lack of vision and sensitivity of then Congress leaders.

“My destiny has been to fix Congress’s wrongs. The holy work of Kartarpur corridor has also come to me. We should ask the Congress, why they had let Kartarpur go to Pakistan at the time of Partition. We should ask the Congress why they had not got the corridor built in the last 70 years,” Modi said.

Modi said that the simple reason that Kartarpur was in Pakistan was because the then Congress leaders had no idea about the importance of Guru Nanak Dev.

He also said that the simple reason that work on the Kartarpur corridor was being done now was due to the people’s vote who had voted the BJP government into power.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 12:36 IST