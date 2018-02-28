Karti Chidambaram arrested: Here’s look at cases against other major politicians

The focus has again turned to the cases against politicians, often described by the Opposition as vindictive measures, after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti on Wednesday.

Karti, who contested from Sivaganga in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but lost, has been arrested by the central agency in connection with an corruption case wherein he allegedly influenced officials of the finance ministry when his father was the Union finance minister.

Read: Karti Chidambaram’s arrest: Congress calls it vendetta, diversionary tactics of Modi govt

Here’s a look at cases against politicians across parties:

National Herald case against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Oscar Fernandes, Motilal Vora, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda are the accused in this case.

It is based on a 2012 private complaint by BJP legislator Subramanian Swamy, who accused the Congress leaders of cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journal Ltd (AJL) by Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

AJL is the publisher of National Herald newspaper.

The Congress has rubbished the allegations, terming them political vendetta.

Status: The case is sub-judice. A Delhi court granted bail to the Congress leaders in December 2015. The court recently dismissed Swamy’s application seeking direction to the Congress party and AJL to produce certain records relating to the case.

Aircel-Maxis case against P Chidambaram

After an approval from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2006, then finance minister P Chidambaram approved the sale of telecom company Aircel to a Malaysian company.

Subramanian Swamy alleged that the FIPB clearance was illegally approved by Chidambaram. Since the deal was over and above Rs 600 crore, it ought to have been placed before the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs by the then finance minister, Swamy said.

Read: CBI report in Aircel-Maxis case may have been leaked

Both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are investigating the deal.

Chidambaram has, however, rejected the charges, saying that the approval was given in the normal course of business.

Status: The CBI is probing the case and has already registered an FIR in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Cases against Aam Aadmi Party

The CBI registered seven probes against AAP leaders last year. The confrontation between the AAP and CBI started after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the agency of raiding his offices at the secretariat.

The raids were conducted at the office of Kejriwal’s principal secretary Rajendra Kumar in connection with a corruption case and after several rounds of questioning, the senior bureaucrat was arrested. He was later released on bail.

Read: How ‘Talk to AK’ campaign of Arvind Kejriwal brought trouble for deputy Manish Sisodia

The CBI is currently probing AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan and former MLA Asim Khan on allegations of corruption. Another FIR was registered by the CBI in the appointment of Nikunj Aggarwal as an officer on special duty (OSD) to Delhi health minister Satyender Jain.

But the biggest jolt to the ruling party in Delhi came when the CBI registered a PE against deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for alleged irregularities in a contract to private firm Perfect Relations for a social media campaign, ‘Talk to AK’. The AAP has alleged political vendetta.

Status: The CBI has filed a chargesheet in Rajendra Kumar case.

Uttarakhand sting against Harish Rawat

The CBI registered a preliminary inquiry in April last year in connection with an alleged sting operation purportedly showing former Uttarakhand chief minister Rawat offering bribes to rebel Congress MLAs to support him in a floor test in the state assembly.

Status: There has been no progress since the questioning of Rawat last December.

Corruption case against ex-Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh

The case was registered in September 2015 under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Singh and his wife Pratibha, among others. Singh and his family were examined multiple times in the case, with the CBI raiding his house on the day of his daughter’s wedding.

Read: Virbhadra Singh, wife named as accused in disproportionate assets case

The allegation involved that Singh acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure as the Union steel minister in UPA II government. Singh has denied the allegations and termed the case as an outcome of political vendetta.

Status: The CBI filed a chargesheet against the CM and others named in the FIR. The ED attached properties belonging to Singh’s family, including a Delhi farmhouse bought by a firm owned by his son.

Gurgaon land allotment case against Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The CBI registered a case against former Haryana chief minister Hooda in September 2015 for allegedly granting favours to private builders in the acquisition of around 400 acres of land in Gurgaon during the previous Congress regime.

Last year, the agency raided 20 locations, including Hooda’s premises. Hooda has denied the allegations.

Status: Chargesheet has been filed against Hooda and others.

NRHM scam

The multi-crore National Rural Health Mission scam has continued to haunt Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati as well as senior party leaders, including former health minister Anant Kumar Mishra and former family welfare minister Babu Singh Kushwaha, who was arrested by the probe agency.

The Centre released Rs 10,000 crore under the NRHM between 2005 and 2011 and an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) detected a misappropriation of Rs 4,900 crore.

Status: The CBI has registered more than 70 FIRs and filed close to 50 charge sheets in the NRHM scam.

J-K Cricket Association case against Farooq Abdullah

The CBI registered a case against two ex-officials of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association in 2015 for their alleged role in the Rs 113 crore scam, which also involved National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

The alleged involvement of Abdullah, a minister in the previous UPA regime, was cited as one of the main reasons by the state high court for handing over the probe to the probe agency. The case relates to alleged misappropriation of funds received by the JKCA.

Status: Questioning of senior politicians allegedly involved in the case is yet to start.

Ambulance case against Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot and others

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Sachin Pilot, former Union finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti, and former Union minister Vyalar Ravi’s son Ravi Krishna are among others accused in this case.

The allegation pertains to irregularities in the award of a tender to a private firm linked with these Congress leaders. They have denied the allegations.

Status: The ED recently attached assets of Mumbai-based Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd and two of its directors in connection with a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Disproportionate assets case against Jagan Mohan Reddy

A CBI inquiry into YSR Congress leader Jagan’s business empire and the source of its funds was ordered by the Andhra Pradesh high court in August 2011 and on May 27, 2012.

The probe agency alleged various companies and individuals made huge investments in Jagan’s business empire when his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy was the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan was released on bail from Chanchalguda jail on September 25, 2013, nearly 16 months after his arrest. He has denied all allegations.

Status: The CBI has filed formal charges against Jagan. The ED carried out raids at 110 locations across 16 states as part of their Operation Shell CompanieS. Reddy’s premises were among the raided locations.

Chit fund scam case against Trinamool Congress leaders

The CBI investigation into the Rs 2,500-crore Saradha chit fund scam has taken a major toll on the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Over a dozen party MLAs and MPs have been accused in the case.

Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested on January 4 this year while fellow MP Tapas Paul was arrested on December 30 last year.

Status: Investigations are on.

Money laundering case against Chhagan Bhujbal

The former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Bhujbal was arrested by the ED last year in connection with a money laundering case. The senior Nationalist Congress Party leader has been accused of receiving kickbacks in awarding contracts.

Status: Bhujbal is currently in jail and investigations are on.